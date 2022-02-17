Idea of Shropshire and Telford councils merging to be formally opposed by Shirehall

Shropshire Council's leader Lezley Picton, right, does not want an elected mayor despite suggestions from fellow Conservative Michael Gove, left, that the region may need one to access funding

Leader Lezley Picton is asking fellow councillors to join her in sending a clear message to ministers that the county does not want an extra layer of bureaucracy forced upon it.

A motion to go before the full council at a meeting next week will also see the authority express its disappointment at being continually overlooked for government funding for major projects.

It comes after Shropshire lost out once again in the announcement of the first round of ‘County Deal’ funding earlier this month, just months after initial bids for multi-million pound ‘Levelling Up’ schemes in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Craven Arms were also knocked back.

Councillor Picton said: “This administration was very disappointed by the latest government announcements regarding Shropshire Council’s Levelling Up and County Deal bids.

“This council put forward first class Levelling Up bids which, if successful, would have made a huge positive difference to communities across Shropshire.

“Our bid for a county deal, which included asking government to devolve more powers to a local level, was seen as vital at a time when our communities and indeed our whole county is recovering from the pandemic.”

Following the latest announcement, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Shropshire may need to enter into a combined authority with Telford & Wrekin under a directly-elected mayor, similar to the West Midlands region headed by mayor Andy Street, in order to access funding in future.

The idea has been rejected by Councillor Picton, who said: “As part of the announcement surrounding County Deals, government insisted that this process was not about, nor would it involve, local government reorganisation.

“It has now been stated that the success of future bids may require the creation of a ‘combined authority’ for the area that could, potentially, be made up of both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, or even by joining with other adjacent authorities.

“The communities represented by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Borough Council are very different, with different priorities and different challenges in delivering services.

“Active cooperation already exists between both councils and indeed Herefordshire Council in areas of converging interests and priorities and there is no reason why this will not continue and expand.”

Councillor Picton’s motion, which has been backed by deputy leader Ed Potter and the seven other members of cabinet, will be voted on by councillors at a meeting next Thursday.

It reads: “This council opposes the suggestion of the creation of a single unitary authority covering the whole historic county of Shropshire.

“Further, that a mayor or governor, or any other additional layer of bureaucracy is not required.

“Shropshire Council will continue to work with neighbouring authorities, where appropriate, and without the need for amalgamation.