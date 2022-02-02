Politicians of all stripes say Shropshire has been 'taken for granted' over levelling up snub

Shropshire Council has previously lost out on money to support its ambitions to regenerate Shrewsbury's Riverside area.

County politicians of all political colours have reacted with frustration and disappointment after Shropshire was left empty-handed following the Government's latest 'levelling up' pledges.

The policy is intended to bridge the gap between rich and poor parts of the country.

Shropshire Council, which is run by a Conservative administration, has come out fighting, saying it has been ignored in five national reviews and funding rounds – the initial levelling up bids, bids for high street funding, the Union Connectivity Review, the Strategic Rail Review, and the latest levelling up white paper.

The council has previously sought money to help it start one of the region's largest and most ambitious plans, to redevelop the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, but now faces funding the project itself.

The authority's deputy leader Councillor Ed Potter, said the council felt Shropshire had been "taken for granted".

There were also strong words from the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, and the county's newest MP, Liberal Democrat for North Shropshire, Helen Morgan.

Councillor Potter said the authority believed urban areas of the country have been favoured over rural locations – and highlighted more than £3bn of funding for the West Midlands Mayor for infrastructure projects, as well as confirmation of millions of pounds to regenerate Wolverhampton.

He said: "Shropshire Council is very disappointed that today’s announcements, as part of the Levelling Up White Paper, do not include any specific announcements for investment in the county.

“We are one of the lowest funded councils in the country and our rurality is not recognised in our funding. For example we have the same population as Nottingham but are 42 times bigger, yet they have 10 per cent more spending power than we do.

“But once again Shropshire has been overlooked and has missed out and at the moment we feel overlooked, unrecognised, taken for granted and completely undervalued."

He added: "We feel there is a big urban metropolitan divide with rural areas such as Shropshire. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has been given over £3bn to spend on infrastructure since coming to office and we’ve just seen Wolverhampton has been chosen for even more as part of today’s announcement. We have contributed almost £200k to the West Midlands Combined Authority and have had nothing in return.

“The Union Connectivity Review by Sir Peter Hendy made scant reference to Shropshire and failed to recognise the importance of our road and rail connectivity to Wales, especially as Shropshire accounts for over half of the English Welsh border.

"Likewise, the Strategic Rail Review failed to recognise the strategic role of Shropshire as a gateway to Wales and the centre of Heart of Wales line between Manchester and Cardiff."

Shropshire Council has previously lost out on money to support its ambitions to regenerate Shrewsbury's Riverside area.

Councillor Potter said that the announcement did nothing to help residents of the county struggling for housing, transport, or jobs.

He said: “We recognise that in many ways Shropshire is attractive with a good quality of life and has many aspects we are all proud of.

"However, there are many people who are struggling to access affordable housing, have inadequate public transport and are looking for better quality jobs and opportunities to improve their skills. We also recognise that we have thousands of businesses who are striving to succeed and with just a little additional support are ready to take the next big steps in their success and development."

He added: “Levelling up was supposed to be different. The wealth of the UK is generated in places such as Shropshire, yet we have at least one hand, if not two, tied behind our backs. If Levelling up does not address the structural challenges we face then what will?”

Councillor Davies of Telford & Wrekin Council accused the Government of focussing on the appearance of policies, rather than their impact.

He said: "We are disappointed yet again that Telford & Wrekin has been overlooked by the levelling up agenda.

"We have been waiting years for this levelling up white paper and frankly it is pretty symptomatic of a Government that is good on sound bites and Instagram graphics but appalling on delivery and putting money into communities. There is far too much emphasis on projects not people."

He added: "We feel yet again overlooked and ignored. It will be for the Labour-led Telford & Wrekin Council to continue with our vision to protect, care and invest in the borough – despite and not because of the Government's actions."

Mrs Morgan meanwhile questioned why there was no mention of rural communities in the Government's announcements.

She said: “These plans demonstrate that the Government simply has not learnt their lesson about ignoring the people of North Shropshire. We are still being taken for granted.

“We have already lost out on multiple bids to the Levelling Up Fund, we are having our rural services cut left and right, and we are facing health care crisis. Yet the Government chooses to turn a blind eye.