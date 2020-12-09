Four council workers suspended as part of an inquiry into misuse of road surfacing materials

The probe is understood to relate to the council’s road surfacing operation.
A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “The county council can confirm that four members of staff have been suspended as part of an inquiry.
“Suspension is not a disciplinary action but a mechanism to allow an inquiry to be carried out quickly and efficiently.
“The council cannot comment further until the inquiry and all actions are complete.”
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said that they had not been contacted on the issue.