Four council workers suspended as part of an inquiry into misuse of road surfacing materials

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

Four workers at Powys Council have been suspended as part of an internal investigation, the authority has confirmed.

The probe is understood to relate to the council’s road surfacing operation.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “The county council can confirm that four members of staff have been suspended as part of an inquiry.

“Suspension is not a disciplinary action but a mechanism to allow an inquiry to be carried out quickly and efficiently.

“The council cannot comment further until the inquiry and all actions are complete.”

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said that they had not been contacted on the issue.

