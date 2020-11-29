Councillor Baynham reflects on 18 months as Council Chairman

Councillor Beverley Baynham Councillor Beverley Baynham Chair of Powys County Council Powys County Council civic service at Presteign in July 2019, left chief executive Dr Caroline Turner, centre, Council Chairman ClouncillorBeverley Baynham and, right Council Leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris.

During her 18 months as chairman, she has met, kings, princes, Prime Ministers and even the Ambassador of Austria, in a stint that was extended by six months due to Covid-19.

At the annual council meeting, on Thursday, November 26, Coouncillor Baynham, reflected on an eventful 18 months.

She recalled starting the OVO Women’s Cycling Race in Powys back in June 2019, and presenting the trophy to the winner Lizzy Deignan.

Councillor Baynham had her civic service held at St Andrew’s church in Presteigne, back in July 2019.

Other notable events that summer included visiting the Nepalese Embassy to welcome the Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P Sharma Oli.

She also enjoyed a champagne lunch at Prince Charles’ private residence, Llwynwermod near Llandovery, where the Prince of Wales presented the Prime Cymru Awards.

A couple of days later she met Prince Charles again, this time in Machynlleth.

Then came the visit of the King of the Zulus, King Goodwill to Brecon, to mark 140 years since the battle of Rorke’s Drift.

Councillor Baynham said: “I realise I must stop going on about all the wonderful things and turn my attention to the serious matters that I’ve had to face.

“No one could ever have thought that when I was voted in, I’d still be here until today, due to a pandemic.

“To all those that have been unlucky enough to catch the virus I hope you are now recovering and I send my thoughts to those that have lost a loved one.”

Councillor Baynham added that chairing meeting can be exhausting be it in the chamber or online.

She said: “I can honestly say I have relished every one, even the budget meeting.

“Casting votes that didn’t actually need to be cast, due to an error in the counting, we’ve had it all.”

” I know on occasion we’ve had some difficult moments, but I have always done what I felt was the right thing to do for Powys.”

Councillor Baynham was also the last Chairman of the Radnorshire committee.

She was nominated for that role in one of her first meetings as a councillor after being elected in 2017.

Cllr E Michael Jones had put her forward for the initial role, he said: “I’m very pleased to say a few words of thanks for your marvellous efforts during the past 18 months.

“You justified our faith in you, and upheld the traditions of Radnorshire members chairing the council.

“I admired the way you handled the meetings, and treated everyone fairly and justly.”

Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, added: “We have spent quite a lot of time together and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with you.

“It has been a difficult year not only conducting the meetings virtually as you’ve had to do, but you have coped and adapted really well.”

Legally local authorities are expected to hold an annual meeting in the spring, between March 1 to May 31.