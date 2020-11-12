Cabinet approve strategy and action plan to combat child exploitation

Councillor Rachel Powell

At Powys County Council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 10, councillors were told the Child Exploitation Strategy and Action Plan is needed, because it was seen to be a week area in the critical 2017 Care Inspectorate Wales report into Children’s Services.

Children’s Social Services Portfolio Holder, Councillor Rachel Powell, said: “We were heavily criticised for previous failures of safeguarding children at risk of sexual exploitation.

“This is part of Jan Coles (Head of Children’s Social Services) area of specialism and expertise.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to set out an action plan for the benefit of Powys and our children.”

Ms Coles, said: “We have made huge strides in putting this right, and our practice is greatly improved.

“This is how we intend working with multi-agencies so that we make it make it as difficult as possible in Powys for those who want to exploit children.

“It’s about what we will put in place to help us identify children at risk and support those that have been abused.”

A manager and team is already working in this area, and the strategy aims to “Prevent, Protect and Support” children from all forms of child exploitation.

Staff are working alongside Dyfed-Powys Police to deal with exploitation issues.

Portfolio holder for Adult Social Services, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “It’s easy for us in Powys to think that because the fields are green ,and we look out at nice views that nothing bad is happening.

“We know that’s not the case, and we can be perceived as a soft touch to those who think we’re not alert to the problems that are faced in all parts of the world.

“It would be a mistake to be complacent about this.”