Bullying people for not wearing face coverings is wrong

Face Coverings Generic Welsh Government Face Covering Exemption Card Dafydd Llywelyn - Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Councillor Joy Jones

Wearing face coverings in public and some private areas, became compulsory in Wales in September, as part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But, one of the sad side effects of this has been people, who have medical reasons not to wear coverings, have being abused in person or on social media.

Powys County Council’s Anti-Poverty Champion, Councillor Joy Jones is highlighting the issue after speaking to people who have received abuse.

Councillor Jones said: “The government has given exemptions to people unable to wear masks.

“Just because someone looks fine, doesn’t mean they don’t have reasons why they are unable to wear something over their face.

“In some cases wearing face coverings can leave people feeling extremely uncomfortable or ill.

“Many people suffer from conditions and should be able to go about their business using social distancing, without dirty looks, spiteful remarks and interrogation.”

Councillor Jones added: “We should remember that many people are still feeling very scared and struggling with even getting through each day.

“So let’s show kindness, compassion and a little understanding as you never know when you will need kindness shown to ourselves or our loved ones.”

Councillor Jones has discussed the issue with Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn.

Mr Llywelyn, said: “I do feel that there is tension in our communities at the moment, people have less patience towards others.

“Mask wearing is an example of this, we don’t know what other people are going through or the problems they may be facing.

“We need to be sensible and we need to respect the rules and respect each other.”

The Welsh Government advice on face coverings includes an exemption for children under the age of 11.

People do not need to wear a face covering if they suffer from a physical or mental illness, or because of a disability or impairment, if they are accompanying somebody who relies on lip reading or if theyare escaping from a threat or danger, and don’t have a face covering.