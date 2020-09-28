Proposal for 20mph speed limits in towns and villages is backed

At their meeting on Thursday, September 24, Councillor Stephen Hayes put forward a motion to bring the limit down.

Councillor Hayes, said: “What this motion seeks to do is rebalance the discussion that communities have with the county council over lowering speed limits in certain areas.

“Particularly in our smaller historic towns. whose town centres are vulnerable and of exceptional historic values.

“Towns are not well designed in Powys to carry the weight and volume of traffic which passes through them.

“It threatens both their fabric and the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.”

He added that residents needed to be given the support needed to feel comfortable about walking to school with children, biking rather than using a car and conducting their business in foot.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, who seconded the motion, said that speed limits was something “high on the priority list” for community councils and residents in her area.

She said that cars may “just be doing 30 mph” as the drive through towns and villages but as they have got larger and the volume of traffic is higher, “It feels a lot more as you’re walking along the pavement”.

Councillor Kath Roberts-Jones has the two trunk roads of the A489 and A483 running through her ward, which includes the village of Dolfor.

Councillor Robert-Jones said: “Having the bypass (Newtown) has not made a jot of difference to my villages.”

She said that “massive lorries” continued to use drive through with schools close by.

Others would also speed through the villages

Councillor Roberts-Jones added: “At Dolfor, it took years to get the speed limit, down to 30 there, it’s vitally important we support this.”

Councillors voted 59 for the motion 1 against and 0 abstentions.

As a result the council agrees to work with communities which wish to assess the potential benefit of, and if appropriate institute, a 20mph speed limit, take advantage of the opportunities to improve the safety of vulnerable road users and consider the impact of traffic speed limits on communities and demonstrate and evidence proper regard to the needs of road users other than those in motor vehicles when designing and implementing new traffic orders.

In July, the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) voted in favour of having 20mph as a default speed limit in residential streets.

The decision is supposed to come into force in 2023.