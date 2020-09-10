Councillors clash over return to physical meetings

Wellington town councillor Phil Morris-Jones CBE said they should “lead by example” at a time when schools had reopened and they were encouraging shops and other businesses to trade again, and colleague Lisa Jinks said they were “hiding in the shadows” by continuing to meet virtually.

Councillor Lee Carter said he was “massively disappointed” by Cllr Jinks’s “appalling” use of that phrase, as it included “people who have been shielding to protect loved ones and their own health”.

Town clerk Karen Roper pointed out that Wellington Town Council has managed not to miss a single meeting throughout the coronavirus pandemic through its use of Zoom.

Meetings will continue to be held remotely, but she said town council staff would research the feasibility of returning to physical meetings.

Conservative Cllr Morris-Jones, who represents Dothill, said: “Councillors can go shopping, go to the hairdressers, go eating out. Wellington Town Council has spent hundreds of hours and thousands of pounds towards regeneration of Wellington.

“Now it’s time that we lead by example. Our meetings should be held in reality, bearing in mind the element of the population that doesn’t have computers. People aren’t all computer-literate.”

Cllr Jinks, who belongs to the same party and represents the same ward, said: “During the crisis we’ve all faced, our doctors, our nurses, our carers have gone out on a daily basis, and they are heroes in my mind. We as a community should recognise that.

“Moreover, what we are doing is actually encouraging and sending our most precious members of society into schools. They are leading the way. As community leaders we should come out of the shadows now, face this fear head-on and deal with it.

“We are the leaders of this community. We should go out there and face it.”

Cllr Carter said: “I think the description of people who have been shielding to protect loved ones and their own health – and that includes people in this chamber – as ‘hiding in the shadows’ is quite appalling.”

The Labour member, who represents the College ward, said a risk assessment other documents needed to be in place before a decision was made to resume physical meetings.

“It’s about making sure that, when we do return, it’s as soon as possible but as safe as possible, within the law and regulations and also respects those who feel they have to shield because of their own personal situation,” he said.

Mayor Pat Fairclough said: “I feel we need to be guided by our staff and by the regulations that they have been asked to follow. Since the numbers are actually beginning to go up again, we don’t know what the recommendation is going to be, do we? It’s too early to make that decision now.”

Ms Roper said: “We will certainly do some research about how we can try and abide with your wishes, but make it as safe as we possibly can for all of you.”

The next full session was scheduled for October 13.