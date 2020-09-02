High Sheriff of Shropshire looks to the future

Dean Harris assumed the role of High Sheriff in April, just after the country went into lockdown.

Covid-19 forced a diary full of events and meetings to be cancelled, yet Mrs Harris has been busy nonetheless, and is looking forward to continuing her work post-lockdown.

"I have been busier than I ever imagined and the use of technology has enabled me to reach far more people in a much shorter space of time so it has been a very productive lockdown,” she said.

“I am now starting to get out and about which delights me.”

For the rest of her term Mrs Harris intends to put the spotlight on the “good things” happening around Shropshire, as well as continuing in her efforts in helping to combat domestic abuse.

“I wish to amplify the good things happening around the county, of which there are plenty, and raise the profile of relevant organisations across Shropshire,” she added.

“In partnership with Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service, West Mercia Women’s Aid and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, we are hosting virtual forums in October to help employers recognise signs of domestic abuse among their staff. I am encouraging local organisations and public sector bodies to become White Ribbon accredited, showing their commitment to end male violence against women by engaging with men and boys, raising awareness and influencing change.

“I’ll be engaging with primary schools to raise aspirations of children in deprived areas; supporting the implementation of a preventative programme for primary schools around domestic abuse and drug and alcohol use; and recognising unsung heroes through my High Sheriff Awards. Generally, my goal is to sprinkle shrieval stardust!”

