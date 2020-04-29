MP's call for garden centres to reopen

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, raised the issue of Shropshire's horticultural industry with Boris Johnson's deputy Dominic Raab during Prime Minister's questions.

Earlier this month the Shropshire Star revealed how many small nurseries could be on the brink of ruin as millions of pounds worth of plants were being destroyed due to government restrictions.

Mr Pritchard told the Commons: "The horticultural sector is vital to Shropshire's economy, employing thousands of people. Can I ask that in any economic unlock, in phase one, that garden centres and seasonal nurseries will be allowed to open with careful and considered strict guidelines?"

Mr Raab, who was standing in for the Prime Minister, said Mr Pritchard was right to raise the issue, and said it would be looked at carefully.

"I understand entirely why it's so important, not just economically, but also socially, particularly for certain members of our community for whom it will be an important means of getting outdoors and getting out of lockdown," said Mr Raab.

He said the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies had already looked into the matter, and would do so again.

Mr Raab added: "I know he (Mr Pritchard) will expect us to continue to be guided by the evidence, and he has made his point in a powerful way, and it is certainly very firmly registered that this is an important area for us to look at in the future."

The Horticultural Trades Association has warned that up to £200 million worth of plants could end up being thrown away because they cannot be sold due to emergency restrictions.

David Cank, who keeps Severndale Nurseries, near Shrewsbury, said he was concerned about the impact the restrictions were having on business.

“A lot is going to depend on how long this lockdown goes on for,” he said. “If we get to the end of May or June, our main months, and if we are not open, or our customers, the garden centres, are not open, that will be dramatic.

“We have been in the business for about 60 years, and we have never had anything like this to face in the past.”

David J C Austin, managing director of David Austin Roses in Albrighton, said it was a difficult time.

“As with many horticultural businesses we have gone from welcoming visitors and preparing for our busiest time of year to closing our gardens and operating on a skeleton staff in a matter of days,” he said.

“It is anything but business as normal. First and foremost we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our staff and wider community. However, we are also doing the best we can to ensure the welfare of our roses.

“We are busy safeguarding our current stock and planting new roses to make sure we still have roses to provide to our customers once this has passed. If anything positive is to come from this outbreak I hope that people re-ignite or find a new passion for gardening.”

The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) called for government support. It said about 650 businesses across the UK produced ornamental crops, contributing £1.4 billion to the economy each year and employing more than 15,000 people directly and almost 30,000 indirectly.