Accommodation plans to support Shropshire's rough sleepers

Shropshire Council is looking for a partner to provide housing and living support in Shrewsbury for people over the age of 25 who are moving on from temporary accommodation.

It is hoped that the new service will reduce the level of homelessness in the county.

The new accommodation will support a minimum of three people with a history of rough sleeping and who need help becoming more independent.

Service users will be supported to access appropriate welfare benefits, manage their home and money, pay rent and utilities, learn how to cook healthy food and develop support networks, among other things.

The tender document says: "The service will provide a positive transitional option for eligible people aged over 25 who are moving on from temporary accommodation and who would benefit from a period living in supported accommodation in order to develop the independent living skills necessary to be able to successfully manage a tenancy of their own.

"The target period of residence will be determined on an individual basis, however it is intended that accommodation provided through the service will be for a maximum of 12 months and there will be regular reviews of the progress of service users towards outcomes during the period of residence.

"During the first two weeks of residence it is expected that service user needs will be higher and that higher levels of support will be provided, on a daily basis if necessary, stepping down over time to lower levels of support dependent on need."

Shropshire Council said the primary aims of the service will be to prevent homelessness, reduce the number of people who lose their accommodation and to improve the health and wellbeing of service users.

However it comes as it was revealed yesterday that one of the short-term hostels in Bridgnorth is set to close.

The Parish Rooms, which is run by Clarion Housing Group on behalf of Shropshire Council, will close next month.

Following a review in 2018, the company decided not to bid to renew the contract but agreed to continue providing the service until Shropshire Council could find a new provider.

Although the authority put out a tender, no bids were received.

A spokesman said: "We are working closely with the eight tenants at the scheme, their families, the county council and local housing providers to ensure a smooth and successful transition for each to a new property which meets their needs.