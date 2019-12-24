Youth and adult service merge is 'good news for Bridgnorth', says council

Steve Charmley, cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, added the plans to co-locate youth and early help services with the adult care service are "good news for Bridgnorth".

The proposals, which were approved at a cabinet meeting behind closed doors last Monday, would see a new facility built on the site of the current Youth Centre, deemed unsuitable for investment down Innage Lane.

They come as Shropshire Council announced it would make cuts across all services in efforts to find £14 million in savings.

Mr Charmley said: "This is really good news for Bridgnorth.

"Shropshire has a good track record developed over a number of years of supporting people with a learning disability to live in their local communities.

"The potential development of the existing youth centre site provides the opportunity for the retention of youth, early help and adult day services on the site through the development of an integrated day service facility."

Integrate

The four Shropshire councillors for Bridgnorth, Elliot Lynch, Christian Lea, William Parr and Les Winwood, have voiced their support for the move.

In a joint statement, they said: "We're really pleased with the proposals to develop the youth centre site and are very excited about the plans for the youth service, day care service and other services to be jointly located in one purpose-build facility.

"These are all really important services for the town and we're all very optimistic about these plans for their future delivery.

"This is really good news for the people of Bridgnorth and the surrounding area and we all have much to look forward to."

The premises currently comprises a 1970s purpose-built youth centre building together with an adjoining amenity area creating an overall site of 0.82 acres.

The proposals will also look at selling off a section of land at the current Youth Centre site to create additional supported living accommodation.

Once built, the accommodation would look to provide social inclusion and independence through assisted living for individuals with learning disabilities and help them integrate within their local communities.