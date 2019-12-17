Telford Conservative Association pushes 'strong mandate' for MPs

The Tory party retained all five of its Shropshire seats in a landslide national victory which sees the party's dominance continue in Shropshire as every single candidate secured an increased majority.

It marks the third time Telford's MP Lucy Allan has been elected and the fifth time Mark Pritchard has been returned as MP for the Wrekin.

Nicola Lowery, chairman of Telford Conservative Association said the increased majority offers MPs the opportunity to deliver change.

Miss Lowery said: "Our significant gains both nationally with a majority of 80 MPs and locally in Telford with a majority of nearly 11,000 votes provides the Conservatives and our MP Lucy Allan with a strong mandate.

"Many voters felt that our decision to leave the EU had been ignored and I'm delighted that they chose to lend their vote to the Conservatives.

"It's now time to unite and work together as we shape the future of our great nation outside the EU and ensure we deliver on your priorities.

"The country has spoken and a new dawn begins for our country and here in Telford as we restore confidence in the governance of our country and start delivering on what matters to you.

"I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved here in Telford and thank you so much to our fantastic team."

Re-elected with a majority of 720 in 2017, Ms Allan secured 25,546 votes this time around, beating her Labour rival Katrina Gilman by 10,941 votes.

Owen Paterson, who had held North Shropshire since 1997, was re-elected with an increased majority of 22,949, up from 16,355 in 2017.

For Daniel Kawczynski it was a night of success as he became Shrewsbury & Atcham MP for the fifth time. He secured 31,021 votes.

Ludlow has Philip Dunne as MP, also for the fifth time, having secured 32,185 votes. Mark Pritchard, again elected for the fifth time, almost doubled his majority from 9,564 to 18,726, attracting a total of 31,029 votes.

The Conservative Party also won Montgomeryshire as well as Brecon and Radnorshire, only months after losing it to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election.

Lib Dem Jane Dodds became one of the shortest serving MPs when she lost to Fay Jones, winning the seat back for the Tories after a by-election loss in August.