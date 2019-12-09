Ex-MP Glyn Davies predicts Tory gains in Wales

Mr Davies, who represented the Mid Wales constituency for the Tories from 2010, stood down last month.

Now he has voiced his opinion on this week's election, as he predicts a gain for the Conservatives in Wales – but he has remained tight-lipped on where those seats will be.

Writing on Facebook he said: "On the sprint for home in the race to be elected to the House of Commons on Thursday. Still don’t feel able to go definite on what I think will be the result at the UK level. But it’s time to make an early guess, though need to add a health warning. I’m not the best political psephologist. And anyway, even though I’m not a candidate myself this time, I don’t want to be too definitive until 10pm on election night.

"I do think all the existing Welsh Conservative MPs will be re-elected.

"And also the two seats that have been held by Welsh Conservatives, who are standing down.

"And I think the Conservatives will win an additional four seats. We could even win more. And I know which I think they will be, but not going to name them till 10pm Thursday. Don’t want to tempt fate."