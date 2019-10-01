Telford council starts recruitment in drive against illegal parking

In January, the council will take control of parking enforcement from West Mercia Police while retaining its 24 free car parks across the borough.

The move has been made possible thanks to a contribution of up to £200,000 from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner which will part-fund the running of the scheme for the first four years.

The council will employ an in-house team of five neighbourhood enforcement officers who, in addition to parking enforcement, will have a range of powers at their disposal to deal with a variety of issues such as anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “We are getting ready to take over parking enforcement from the police in the new year.

“Our neighbourhood enforcement officers will work for Telford & Wrekin Council, not an outside company.

"They won’t have ticketing targets and they won’t get bonuses for issuing tickets.

"This is about tackling illegal and inconsiderate parking.

"Part of this will involve placing notices on cars illegally parked, warning drivers that, from January 13 next year we will resort to issuing fines if we have to.”

Advertising

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Along with the council, I am pleased to deliver these new, dedicated resources to improve local parking issues in Telford.

“The investment in this, will deliver better services to local communities whilst freeing up considerable police resource, improving their focus.”

The vacancy advertisement can be found at wmjobs.co.uk/job/63769/neighbourhood-enforcement-officer

Closing date for applications October 15. Interviews will be held in the week commencing October 28.