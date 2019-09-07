Bright ideas call by Telford council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, is inviting residents to meet him at Southwater One on Friday, September 13.

Events where people can meet Councillor Davies and members of the authority's cabinet are held regularly throughout the year and aim to gather ideas from all over the borough to gain an understanding of the views and opinions of residents.

Councillor Davies, said: “I’m really pleased to be heading back out into the borough, meeting residents, at first my 'Meet Shaun' event since we won the local elections in May.

“This is an opportunity for me to meet local residents and to gain an insight into the views and opinions of the public which is really helpful to our work at the council.

“I’m always open to new ideas on all matters and I look forward to listening to a large variety of them.”

Councillor Davies will be at Southwater One on Friday, September 13, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

No appointment is necessary, people can turn up on the day.