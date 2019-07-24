Menu

Advertising

Watch: Theresa May reveals MP Glyn Davies's secret Hollywood past

By Pete Madeley | Mid Wales | Politics | Published:

Tory MP Glyn Davies used to be a bodyguard for Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall, Theresa May has revealed.

Glyn Davies reacts to Theresa May's astonishing revelation

The outgoing Prime Minister made the startling revelation after the Montgomeryshire MP had asked her a question during her final PMQs at the dispatch box this afternoon.

Mr Davies, who was born in Welshpool and spent much of his working life involved in the running of his family farm near Castle Caereinion, could be seen saying "it's true" in response, while Mrs May told the Commons: "I think his red face tells it all."

Watch their full exchange here:

Theresa May's last Prime Minister's Questions: 24 July 2019

Mr Davies has announced he plans to stand down at the next General Election.

Lauren Bacall

See also:

Politics News Mid Wales Local Hubs Latest videos
Pete Madeley

By Pete Madeley
@P_Madeley_Star

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News