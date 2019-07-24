Watch: Theresa May reveals MP Glyn Davies's secret Hollywood past

The outgoing Prime Minister made the startling revelation after the Montgomeryshire MP had asked her a question during her final PMQs at the dispatch box this afternoon.

Mr Davies, who was born in Welshpool and spent much of his working life involved in the running of his family farm near Castle Caereinion, could be seen saying "it's true" in response, while Mrs May told the Commons: "I think his red face tells it all."

Watch their full exchange here:

Theresa May's last Prime Minister's Questions: 24 July 2019

Mr Davies has announced he plans to stand down at the next General Election.

