Council leaders have their say as country prepares for new Prime Minister

Speaking as Mr Johnson took up residence in 10 Downing Street, Peter Nutting, Conservative Leader of Shropshire Council, welcomed the former London Mayor's victory, and revealed he had supported him in the leadership contest.

However, the warm sentiments were not shared across the county boundary with Shaun Davies, the Labour Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, insisting the incoming Prime Minister has no mandate for the job and the public should now be given their say in a general election.

Both leaders also revealed that they would be pressing the new government over what they see as the major issues affecting their residents.

Councillor Nutting said that a resolution in funding for adult social care is vital for the council and the county.

Councillor Davies said he would be calling on the new Prime Minister and Health Secretary to abolish the Future Fit reorganisation of the county's hospitals.

Councillor Nutting said: "I did vote for Boris so yes, I am pleased he is taking over as Prime Minister.

"I am now looking forward to trying to arrange with our MPs, once the ministers have been appointed, a meeting with the local government minister because the biggest issue for Shropshire council is the lack of finance for adult social care, and we need to be pushing for change on that issue.

"There is a real issue in the Shire counties that the metropolitan districts are getting far more money for adult social care. In London they look and see this green, leafy middle-class area and they do not see the problems.

"We have got an ageing population that is resulting in severe financial pressure and we need help from the government to deal with it."

Councillor Nutting said he was confident the new Prime Minister would be the person to resolve the ongoing deadlock and uncertainty over Brexit.

He said: "One thing I do hope he will do is resolve the Brexit situation very quickly because the whole country has been put on hold while the negotiations are going on.

"We need that resolved so we can see a way forward."

Councillor Nutting said that the uncertainty has led to a lack of confidence, which has impacted high streets across the country, including Shropshire's towns such as Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

He said: "I think the high street will start to settle down."

Councillor Nutting also insisted that the country could cope if Mr Johnson pursues a no-deal exit from the EU.

He said: "I do not think in the long term it will make much difference whether we have a deal or we don't have a deal, and the country will adapt going forward.

"If there is no-deal there may be two months of chaos but new ways of working will be established and it will settle down again.

"We cannot continue with the state we are in at the moment, which is nothing is happening, and Boris is the man to sort that out."

The view from Telford & Wrekin was considerably different however, with councillor Davies saying: "Given that fewer than 100,000 people voted for Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister there should be an immediate general election so people can make their mind up if they want him as Prime Minister."

Councillor Davies said the would also be continuing to pressure government over Telford's opposition to Future Fit.

He said: "I do hope a new prime minister, and potentially a new health secretary will mean that the Future Fit programme is immediately reviewed and abolished."