Plans for 52-home development on Shrewsbury meadowland refused

Shropshire Council's planning department has thrown out the proposal from FCC Environment to build 52 homes on land off Mousecroft Lane.

The proposed development was met with widespread criticism from residents, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and even TV presenter Nick Hancock, who all vowed to save it.

Radbrook Fields has long been a favourite spot with dog walkers, anglers and families enjoying a day out, and is home to an abundance of wildlife.

Planning bosses have now refused outline planning permission on the grounds that it is not an allocated development site and it would have a "detrimental" impact on the landscape.

The report also adds that the site is considered rich with flora and fauna and that the applicant has failed to prove that the development would not be of detriment to highway and pedestrian safety.

Buoyed by the decision, David Turner, who has been leading the Friends of Radbrook Fields group, said it is proof that people power is strong in Shrewsbury.

"We're absolutely delighted with the decision and I know lots of members in the group are excited by this," he said.

"To us, it's not just a field. The ecology of it is diverse and it's full of wildlife that need to be protected."

"I would like other people in similar situations to be able to look at what we have achieved and think there really is a point in fighting for green spaces. I think a lot of people sadly resign themselves to the fact that these developments will just go ahead anyway but it's not always the case."

However, Mr Turner said the group is still wary that FCC Environment could appeal the decision.

"We're just taking it one step at the time at the moment," he added.

"Nothing would surprise me - even at this stage. But we are really encouraged. Overwhelming evidence has been put forward as to reasons why it should not go ahead."

In September the applicant warned it might fence the meadowland off to the public if it is not granted planning permission.