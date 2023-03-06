National photo archive records events in Oswestry

The foot and mouth outbreak of 1967 was devastating for many and led to police being sent to farms in an effort to isolate cases and stem the disease.
Although it was dwarfed in scale by the 2001 outbreak – which was concentrated largely in the south-east and north of England – its impact on Shropshire was unlike anything that has been seen since.
The Press Association’s national archive of photographs includes many images from that time, including one at Galn-yr-Afon farm, near Oswestry.
It is one of dozens in the archive that relate to Oswestry and thankfully most deal with less serious subjects. The pioneering work of the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital is featured, as is the British Ironwork Centre and its role in creating the Knife Angel sculpture to campaign against knife crime.