Fascinating Christmas pictures from E&S vault provide nostalgic reminder of the excitement as the big day approached

Just like today, our pages were filled with excitable children at Christmas parties, pulling crackers and wearing paper hats.

And while online shopping was decades away, the rush to buy in presents and provisions ahead of the big day was a preoccupation.

A visit to butcher Roger Denny in 1970 saw him lining up his turkeys ready to be collected by those who had put in an order.

And TJ Hughes was offering children the chance to post a letter to Santa – although the Christmas spirit had failed to rub off on little David Selman.

Our images, from the Shropshire Star and from the time the Express & Star covered Shropshire, reflect grand gatherings but also the plight of people like Lance Corporal Colin Harris of the Staffs Regiment, writing home alone from distant Kenya.

Here are a selection of other images through the decades:

nostalgia pic. Donnington. This picture is copied direct from the pages of the Wellington Journal & Shrewsbury News of December 21, 1957. The caption was: 'Arriving at Donnington on Saturday morning, Santa Claus was greeted by Mr Isiah (sic) Jones, chairman of Wellington R.D.C.' i.e. Wellington Rural District Council. Father Christmas. Library code: Donnington nostalgia 2017..

Hughie Green at the Granada theatre in Shrewsbury in January, 1969, when he was presenting his Christmas show. He is pictured with Shropshire vocal harmony group The Dee Jays, who were soon to appear on Opportunity Knocks.

nostalgia pic. Shrewsbury. 'Marcus McDonald, aged four, of Shrewsbury, finds just what he would like for Christmas in the toy department of the town's John Menzies store.' This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and was taken on November 21, 1980. The print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. The photographer's name is illegible but begins with D and might be 'Dave'. Toys. Toy shop. Library code: Shrewsbury nostalgia 2020..

nostalgia pic. Trench. A picture taken at the old Trench community centre or community hall. It was on the Trench Road. This picture is from John Latham, 618362, Hope Dene, off Church Road, Woodhouse Crescent, Trench. Date of birth: December 17, 1928. He thinks it was taken in about 1947. If so the decoration would suggest it is Christmas 1947. He is on the picture somewhere at the back. 'This is the old people of Trench. (It) was on the main Trench Road. If you know where the Dun Cow is, just past the Dun Cow used to be the Co-op supermarket. It was on the opposite side of the road. It is not there now." Picture copied by freelance Toby Neal on Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Mr Latham's house with his permission. The print has the Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News copyright stamp. Trench community hall. Library code: Trench nostalgia 2022..

1927 - The Gallery bought the photograph (dated 28 December 1927) at an auction in Pattingham and were hoping to hear from anybody who recognised themselves in the photograph, as it could relate either to the Express & Star, the Star Aluminium Company or the

