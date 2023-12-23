Fascinating Christmas pictures from E&S vault provide nostalgic reminder of the excitement as the big day approached

Just like today, our pages were filled with excitable children at Christmas parties, pulling crackers and wearing paper hats.
And while online shopping was decades away, the rush to buy in presents and provisions ahead of the big day was a preoccupation.
A visit to butcher Roger Denny in 1970 saw him lining up his turkeys ready to be collected by those who had put in an order.
And TJ Hughes was offering children the chance to post a letter to Santa – although the Christmas spirit had failed to rub off on little David Selman.
Our images, from the Shropshire Star and from the time the Express & Star covered Shropshire, reflect grand gatherings but also the plight of people like Lance Corporal Colin Harris of the Staffs Regiment, writing home alone from distant Kenya.
Here are a selection of other images through the decades:
