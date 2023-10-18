Couple in mystery pic from the past come forward - but gargoyle is still missing

Market Drayton couple James and Barbara Costello

Earlier this month, Newport's history society was appealing for help in solving some photographic mysteries.

Newport History Society began digitising thousands of collected photographs in 2005 and the ever-growing collection has recently been made available to view on the organisation's website.

But a few of them have remained a mystery, with the club knowing little or nothing about them.

Photographs in the mystery selection include several unidentified individuals, schoolchildren and various unknown properties from Newport and the surrounding areas.

One, in particular, featured an unidentified smiling couple holding a gargoyle. Now, that mystery has been solved after the couple in the photo came forward.

The picture - taken around 35 years ago - features James and Barbara Costello, owners of the former Newport Saleroom.

James, 76, and Barbara, 71, now live in Market Drayton.

Barbara said: "We used to have the saleroom on Stafford Street, we ran it for a good many years - Brettells had it after us and they're still there today."

James worked as an auctioneer, while Barbara worked in the office. One of their daughters, Tracy, also worked at the sale house as an auctioneer.

The auction house sold many items from local house clearances, including the pictured gargoyle.

"I think the gargoyle was found in the garden of a house in Newport," Barbara recalls.

"It was a really old one because someone came to us and said they were going to put it in a museum - I think it was a local museum but I can't remember where.

"So it was on loan to them. Years later we asked about it, and they told us they had lost it - so I never saw it again."

After they sold the saleroom, the couple moved to Hinstock and then to Market Drayton. They have four daughters, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After the Costellos came forward, there are 42 remaining items of mystery on the history society's website. The collection is available to view online at snap.newporthistorysociety.org.