Archive photos of the Oswestry to Gobowen railway show much-missed line before closure

Oswestry was once a railway hub, but it was the branch from Gobowen that arrived first. Built in 1848 by the Shrewsbury and Chester Railway (SCR), it allowed residents in the town to change onto main line trains to continue their journeys.
It's been nearly 57 years since the last train left Oswestry for Gobowen.
