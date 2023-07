The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Oakengates Theatre

Oakengates Theatre unveiled a star-studded cast at the launch event for its latest season production.

The event is the showpiece of the theatre's annual events calender and always attracts a host of celebrities - and 2003’s performance of Snow White was no exception.

Denise Nolan, a solo star and West End performer, was to play the lead role of the Wicked Queen. Denise, a sibling of the five Nolan Sisters who topped the charts with disco track I’m in the Mood for Dancing, is also performing in a West End production of Blood Brothers this year.

Katie Ray was announced as the actress playing Snow White.

While children’s television star Peter Simon, Christopher Rankin – Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films - and panto veteran John Brenner were also taking on lead roles.

Sarah Milne as Fairy Snowdrop and Chris Rankin as Percival the Henchman

Hollie Latham, assistant manager at the theatre, said tickets for the pantomime, which had gone on sale at the start of the year, had broken all advance sales targets in its history.

She said:“We are delighted to be able to announce the stars for the forthcoming dazzling pantomime production, Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.

“This is a fantastic cast for our fourth pantomime and we are certain that each personality will appeal to all audiences of all ages.

“The show provides affordable festive enjoyment for all the family and Oakengates Pantomime has established itself as a must-see event year after year.

Peter, who is playing Muddles, said: “I can’t wait to meet everyone in Telford. I really enjoy doing panto and this year will be no exception. Muddles is a great part to play and I will be part of an excellent cast.”

Denise said she was relishing the challenge of switching to the dark side as the Wicked Queen.

Denise Nolan as The Wicked Queen

“It’s always a challenge to play something different, making people sit up and take notice, but I must admit I’m not looking forward to getting booed and hissed at. I’m not being big-headed but I’ve got used to being adored by everyone and now they’re going to hate me – even if I sing a song really well.”

Denise was the only one to get her own dressing room at the theatre but she insisted she wasn't being a diva.

“I am actually quite shy about stripping off,”says the one-time pin-up. I’m not being a diva but I asked them if it was at all possible to have my own dressing room. I would have taken a cupboard or anything – that’s how shy I am. I’m a private sort of girl.”

You could be forgiven for thinking she would have got used to it by now - after all, she had played Snow White 16 times during her long career.

“Someone approached me three years ago to play Snow White for a 17th time and I burst out laughing. I think I’m getting a little old for that part now.”

Denise took part in her first performance “many, many years ago” in Hull as Cinderella.

She recalls:“It was a great time although I was exhausted by the end of the eight-week run.

“Then I went on to Ashton-under-Lyme where I starred with Russ Abbot. That went on for three months. At least Telford will be a little gentler, lasting just two weeks.”

As for success, Denise will probably be famed for quitting the Nolan Sisters just before they hit the big time, rather than for her own achievements.

Katie Ray as Snow White with Denise Nolan as The Wicked Queen

She laughs:“With me in the group we had six misses, but after I left they had eight huge hits.

“It just wasn’t my sort of music. I didn’t want to be a pop star and I certainly didn’t feel comfortable with that whole sweet image.

“I loved jazz, Sinatra and big band stuff. Most people will say I left at the wrong time but even now I stand by that decision.”

Of course, all this means that Denise has to scrape a bit harder for her living.

“I play the Lottery every week,” she says,“I would love to win the money. Without it I have to fight to have food on the table just like everyone else.

“Although I love panto, it’s the cheque that counts as well as the performance.”