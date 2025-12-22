Mazd'sa flagship - classy, practical and a diesel

In an era where the powertrain is increasingly seen as either electric or petrol, the diesel – or oil burner to many – powers this Mazda with the unmistakable hum of a straight-six 3.3-litre unit.

Mated to standard four-wheel drive, the CX-80 has huge road presence in Mazda's march upmarket, offering space, quality finish and practicality with a towing capacity of 2.5 tonnes – all built around an engine many rivals have abandoned.

While a 327 PS plug-in hybrid variant serves as the performance and eco-focused flagship for many buyers, a significant number will favour Mazda's advanced, cleaner 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D.

Mazda states harmful NOx emissions have been reduced to one-third of the level required by the Euro 7 standard. CO₂ emissions are also low for a vehicle approaching 2.5 tonnes, at 148g/km.

Design and interior

Mazda says its Kodo design language gives the big SUV a sleek, sculpted silhouette, even with the integrated roof rails, sharp character lines, a prominent grille, and slender LED lighting for an eye-catching road presence.

The cabin is spacious, and all models feature leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a head-up display. The whole cabin has a high-end, light and airy feel, finished with a combination of soft-touch and harder plastics, while the full-length panoramic roof on this model allows light to flood the cabin

A 12.3-inch screen acts as the vehicle's brain, managing navigation and infotainment through a high-end Bose audio system. Innovations include connectivity via Mazda Connect, enabling app integration, vehicle setting control and smartphone mirroring on the touchscreen.

A further innovation is the inclusion of Amazon Alexa voice control for hands-free operation.

Versatile seating and stowage

The CX-80 offers three middle-row configurations: a standard three-person bench for a seven-seat layout, or two optional six-seat layouts with captain's chairs. On this tested model, the captain's chairs are available with either a walk-through aisle or a fixed centre console. Additional seat and equipment packs are available as further options.

That flexibility allows for multiple stowage solutions. With all seats in place, luggage space is practical. Folding the third-row seats creates a large, flat load bay. Capacity goes from modest to massive, with 258 litres available when the third-row seats are up, rising to 687 litres in two-row configuration and 1,971 litres with the middle folded. All models feature a hands-free power tailgate as standard, activated by a foot motion beneath the rear bumper.

Performance and driving dynamics

This inline six-cylinder diesel engine delivers 254 PS and is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system to improve low-end torque and overall efficiency.

Performance is brisk for a vehicle of this size, achieving 0-62 mph in 8.4 seconds. Power is delivered via a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, which can be overridden via steering-wheel paddles. Engaging Sport mode sharpens throttle and transmission responses. Plenty of power, but economy is good with official figures of around 46mpg.

A large SUV, it handles confidently, though its sheer size means some body sway is inevitable. However, a tight turning circle makes it quite manoeuvrable. The ride is generally refined, but the large wheels can mean it feels unsettled over rough surfaces,.

Technology and safety

Mazda’s safety record is well documented. Measures include the i-Activsense suite with systems such as Cruising and Traffic Support and Smart Brake Support. Practical assists include a 360-degree monitor and a particularly clever Rear Seat Alert.

This system warns the driver if a rear door was used at the start of a journey but not reopened upon parking, helping to prevent children or belongings from being accidentally left behind.

Verdict

The Mazda CX-80 proves the modern diesel SUV remains a valid choice. It delivers a refined driving experience, a premium and practical interior, and strong efficiency – all wrapped in a polished, upmarket package. It's a sophisticated and capable alternative for the large family SUV buyer.

FactfileMazda CX-80 Takumi 3.3D