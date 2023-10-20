Electric Buzz has the wow factor

VW ID Buzz

The all electric ID Buzz is the new kid on the block and I can say without any doubt, it is the vehicle that has attracted the most attention of any vehicle I have driven recently. It offers a short and long wheel base version and the cargo van version.

It takes all of the campervan personality and adds something even more funky with eye-catching styling and, depending on your point of view, outrageous colour combinations.

It looks great, the design reminiscent of the classic VW Microbus, offers great performance and will always attract attention. However, it is not cheap, this model had a price tag of over £60k. Campervan types will be delighted with the use of recycled synthetic material and leather-free interior in addition to the all-electric powertrain

It does not have the same level of practicality as the campers, although it can be customised and it comes with a bed-length base to pop a mattress on for an overnight stay. Basic yes, but on a quality campsite with good facilities, not a problem, and there’s always the prospect of McDonald’s for breakfast.

Design: Not too much to say here, if you don’t have an idea of what a camper looks like, then you must have been living in a cave. It’s a modernised take on the classic design but adds LED lighting technology front and rear and smart alloys

Interior and technology: Lots of funky stuff here with the accelerator and brake pedal featuring the pause and play signs seen on videos. They are however slippery when wet, so caution is needed. It also features heated front seats, multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting, and infotainment system with the centrepiece with a 10-inch colour touch screen, which allows app connection, smartphone connectivity and controls infotainment and navigation.

Powertrain and transmission: The Buzz is powered by a 159Kw motor fed by a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering decent performance. While the top speed of 90 mph and 0-62 mph time of 10.2 seconds may not make it rapid, it’s quite reasonable for everyday commuting and city driving. The direct-drive single-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive configuration should provide a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Range and charging: Range anxiety is always there with electric vehicles, but a range of 255 miles on a single charge, (according to WLTP figures), is respectable. The energy consumption figures are also quite efficient. The 30-minute charging time for 50-80 per cent capacity using a 170kW rapid charger makes it convenient for longer journeys with quick pit stops.

Practicality: It is a proper five-seater with a 40/60 split bench seat, which can be folded down completely or split and moved backwards or forwards. Fold them flat and a cavernous 2,205 litres is available.

Safety and Technology: The vehicle comes with a range of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, and a rear-view camera, plus ‘Car2X’ which flags up hazards in the vicinity.

The Buzz undoubtedly has the wow factor, a successful EV with a competitive range and charging capability. It is packed with hi-tech features offers good levels of comfort and is of course hugely practical. It is pricey though.

