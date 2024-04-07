Mazda updates range and cuts prices

And in a bold move, Mazda’s first EV production car the MX-30 has become even cheaper to buy and is offering an enticing deal for PCP customers.

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 sees the award-winning sports car receive an exterior design change for the first time since the launch of the current generation MX-5 in 2015.

The subtle changes include a new LED headlight design that now incorporates the daytime running lights, while the rear LED lights have also been redesigned. Updated features include a new Asymmetric Limited Slip Differential for 2.0-litre models.

MX-5 CX-30 MX-30 MX-30

The engine lineup is unchanged across the Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura model grades that includes the sweet revving 1.5 litre and two-litre petrol engines. The eight-model range features four Roadster and four RF models.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is the best two-seater sports cars on the road in terms of value and driving enjoyment. The roar from the engine with the top down and the superb handling make it a real icon in the motoring world.

In addition, a completely restyled Mazda2 hybrid now features unique front and rear-end design. It is available in five trims and will have an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible multimedia system. The Homura Plus trim will include a 10.5-inch central display and panoramic sunroof.

There have also been styling upgrades to the 21-model CX-30 which features a new grade structure: Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and Takumi. together with infotainment upgrades.

The 18-model Mazda3 range features a new grade structure across the 15 hatchback and three saloon models in the new line-up while retaining the efficient 186ps e-Skyactiv X and 122ps e-Skyactiv-G engines.

The pricing move for the premium electric MX-30 sees three highly specified models with on-the-road prices reduced by over £3,000, plus 0% APR PCP offer. Retail customers also benefit from a free Pod Point home charger offer.

The pricing structure means a sub £200 a month cost on a 0% APR PCP that features a £6,000 deposit contribution for a limited time.

It now starts at just £27,995 for the Prime-Line, with the Exclusive-Line and Makoto priced at £29,995 and £32,395, which across all models represents a list price saving of over £3,000.