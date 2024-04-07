Shropshire Star
Mazda updates range and cuts prices

One of the most recognisable and desirable sports cars on the road will continue to lead Mazda's line up as it powers ahead with a raft of tweaks across its range and the prospective launch of a much anticipated new flagship, the CX-80, this year.

By Bill McCarthy
Published
And in a bold move, Mazda’s first EV production car the MX-30 has become even cheaper to buy and is offering an enticing deal for PCP customers.

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 sees the award-winning sports car receive an exterior design change for the first time since the launch of the current generation MX-5 in 2015.

The subtle changes include a new LED headlight design that now incorporates the daytime running lights, while the rear LED lights have also been redesigned. Updated features include a new Asymmetric Limited Slip Differential for 2.0-litre models.

The engine lineup is unchanged across the  Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura model grades that includes the sweet revving 1.5 litre and two-litre petrol engines. The eight-model range features four Roadster and four RF models.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is the best two-seater sports cars on the road in terms of value and driving enjoyment. The roar from the engine with the top down and the superb handling make it a real icon in the motoring world.

In addition, a completely restyled Mazda2 hybrid now features unique front and rear-end design. It is available in five trims and will have an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible multimedia system. The Homura Plus trim will include a 10.5-inch central display and panoramic sunroof.

There have also been styling upgrades to the 21-model CX-30 which features a new grade structure:  Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and Takumi. together with infotainment upgrades.

The 18-model  Mazda3 range features a new grade structure across the 15 hatchback and three saloon models in the new line-up while retaining the efficient 186ps e-Skyactiv X and 122ps e-Skyactiv-G engines.

The pricing move for the premium electric MX-30 sees three highly specified models with on-the-road prices reduced by over £3,000, plus 0% APR PCP offer. Retail customers also benefit from a free Pod Point home charger offer.

The pricing structure means a sub £200 a month cost on a 0% APR PCP that features a £6,000 deposit contribution for a limited time.

It now starts at just £27,995 for the Prime-Line, with the Exclusive-Line and Makoto priced at £29,995 and £32,395, which across all models represents a list price saving of over £3,000.

