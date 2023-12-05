These were the 10 best-selling cars in November

November was another strong month for the new car market, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 156,625 new cars were registered last month – 9.5 per cent more than a year earlier. Fleet registrations continue to drive this growth, with almost 60 per cent of sales being to fleets in November.

But what are the new cars that are proving most popular? Let’s take a look at the 10 best-sellers in November.

1. Ford Puma – 4,298 registrations

The Puma is set to become the most popular new car in 2023. (Ford)

After a shaky few years in the new car market, Ford looks to have found its feet once again with the Puma crossover, which was the most popular car in November, with 4,298 registrations. It looks set to become the UK’s most popular car overall for the full year as well.

Now that the Fiesta has been discontinued, the Puma is the obvious choice for Ford buyers looking for the most affordable model from the Blue Oval, with its smart styling and enjoyable driving experience giving plenty of reasons to consider it.

2. Vauxhall Corsa – 4,185

The Corsa has recently benefited from a facelift. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has just introduced a facelifted version of its Corsa, and it’s clear this is having minimal impact on its sales, with this supermini being the second most popular car in November with 4,185 registrations.

The Corsa’s latest refresh gives the car a new front-end design, bringing it in line with the rest of the Vauxhall line-up, along with more technology and in the case of the electric version, a longer range of up to 246 miles.

3. Nissan Qashqai – 4,116

Nissan’s UK-built Qashqai remains a very popular choice. (Nissan)

The British-built Nissan Qashqai continues to be a hugely popular choice in the family car segment, with 4,116 examples of this crossover being registered last month. Fleet sales are particularly strong for it, too.

The Qashqai’s mix of style, practicality and generous equipment levels make it one of the best SUVs in its class, while the addition of the e-Power hybrid model makes it a good fit for those looking to make the first step into something electrified.

4. Mini – 3,528

Despite a new Mini arriving in 2024, the outgoing car remains very popular. (Mini)

A new generation of Mini might be arriving in 2024, but that’s not stopping sales for the existing version of this well-loved hatchback, which was the fourth most popular car in November, with 3,528 registrations.

Even as the Mini Hatch gets on in terms of age, it remains the most stylish and fun-to-drive car in its class. The Electric version, despite its small range of around 145 miles, continues to sell well too, particularly in urban areas.

5. Ford Kuga – 3,202

The Ford Kuga proved a popular choice in November. (Ford)

Ford had a strong month in November, with two of the five most popular cars coming from the firm. Its larger Kuga SUV had a strong month, with 3,302 registrations.

This Nissan Qashqai rival continues to be a hit with families that value its practical interior and generous equipment levels. Ford also offers both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid on the Kuga, with these two versions being particularly popular.

6. Kia Sportage – 3,045

Kia’s Sportage is an ideal choice for families. (Kia)

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular in the list of top 10 cars and continues to help drive this South Korean brand’s growth in the UK. Just over 3,000 Sportages were registered during November, too.

There’s a lot to like about the Sportage, including its modern interior and exterior and impressively spacious interior. The good availability of electrified versions continues to make it a hit, as does Kia’s fantastic seven-year warranty.

7. Vauxhall Mokka – 2,917

The Mokka’s striking design helps to stand out. (Vauxhall)

Reflective of the sharp increase in small SUVs, Vauxhall’s Mokka has continued to grow in popularity during 2023, with just shy of 3,000 examples registered in November.

The Mokka’s striking design continues to prove popular with buyers, as does its efficient engines and smart interior. There’s also the option of an electric version, while Vauxhall is expected to introduce an updated version in the next few months.

8. MG HS – 2,734

The HS is key to MG’s growing sales. (MG)

MG is a car firm that continues to grow, with strong sales for pretty much all its cars, including its many electric models. But in November, it was the mid-size HS SUV that proved the most popular, with 2,734 examples being sold.

The key attraction to the HS is its value for money, with a £23,495 starting price significantly undercutting rivals. A recent facelift has helped to freshen up the HS’ styling, while there’s also the option of a plug-in hybrid version.

9. Volkswagen Golf – 2,733

The Golf’s wide choice of derivatives is key to its appeal. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Golf is the kind of car that can be mentioned anywhere and instantly imagined. The ever-popular hatch entered its eighth generation in 2020 and, despite being hampered initially by Covid-related shutdowns, has only gone from strength to strength in terms of sales.

Available in a variety of guises including efficient-yet-sporty GTE and out-and-out performance R, the Golf continues to hit the mark for all different types of drivers.

10. Audi A3 – 2,726

The A3 is a great upmarket family hatch. (Audi)

Few cars have the all-rounder appeal of the Audi A3, which has been the German firm’s core hatchback for decades now. These days, the A3 is more tech-heavy than ever with loads of great features inside pulled together with Audi’s traditionally strong sense of build quality.

There are loads of engines to choose from with the A3, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid which can help reduce monthly running costs.