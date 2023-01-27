Want to do long distances in an EV? These are your best options

Polestar 2

Electric cars aren’t best known for their long-distance abilities. Certainly in the early days of EVs, they weren’t able to travel great distances nor operate efficiently at the type of speeds you’d want to be doing in order to make decent progress cross-country.

However, technology has ramped up impressively over recent years to the point where many electric cars are now able to offer some pretty impressive ranges in between trips to the plug. So if you need an EV that’ll cover long distances, these are some of the best ones to check out.

Mercedes EQS – 453 miles

The Mercedes EQS uses one of the largest electric car batteries. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes needed to do something special for its flagship EV and it definitely delivered with the EQS. Essentially an electric version of its famous S-Class saloon, the EQS incorporates some of the firm’s latest technology, including an incredible ‘Hyperscreen’ widescreen infotainment system for the cabin.

But, most importantly, it can offer an impressive 453 miles between charges, while rapid charging means that the EQS can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 31 minutes.

Polestar 2 – 395 miles

The 2 is currently Polestar’s sole model

>

Polestar is surging ahead with its electrification plans and will be soon adding to its range of cars with a new model introduced later this year. However, this hasn’t stopped it from keeping its current ‘2’ model up to date, with a recent revision bringing a larger battery and, as a result, an improved range.

In fact, the Polestar 2 will now manage up to 395 miles between charges. These updated versions also get a slightly tweaked exterior design.

BMW iX – 380 miles

(BMW)

>

BMW might’ve been a little behind the curve when it came to EVs for a few years, but it has quickly ramped up its battery-powered offerings. The iX is the firm’s new flagship SUV and it arrives with some particularly dramatic styling and a technology-filled interior.

It’s also able to offer up to 380 miles of range from a full charge, meaning that it’s well-suited to longer journeys.

Ford Mustang Mach-e – 379 miles

(Ford)

>

The Mustang Mach-e is currently Ford’s sole EV, but it’s one which really gives a great clue as to the electrified future of the famous ‘Blue Oval’. Inside, you’ll find one of the largest touchscreens in the business, but it’s able to back this tech up with a healthy 379 miles of range too.

Plus, there’s a really handy compartment in the ‘nose’ of the Mach-e which is ideal for storing the charging cables in.

Tesla Model 3 – 374 miles

(Tesla)

>

Tesla is one of the best-known companies in the EV business, with its range of futuristic models that deliver strongly when it comes to range. The Model 3 is Tesla’s popular saloon and it’s one of its best when it comes to range, too, with up to 374 miles possible between trips to the plug.

Plus, Model 3 ownership gives access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, which has sites located up and down the country.

BMW i4 – 365 miles

(BMW)

>

BMW’s i4 is, essentially, an electric version of its regular 4 Series Gran Coupe. Thankfully, it’s just as practical and comfortable as that standard car but, of course, is able to offer a fully electric powertrain with an impressive 365 miles of range.

There’s also a range-topping M50 version which is able to give some of the BMW’s high-performance ‘M’ cars a run for their money.

Volkswagen ID.3 – 339 miles

(Volkswagen)

>

Volkswagen’s ID.3 kicked off a whole new wave of electric vehicles for the brand and also marked the start of the dedicated ‘ID’ range of vehicles. It’s been a success for Volkswagen, too, with its futuristic exterior and practical interior obviously hitting the mark with buyers.