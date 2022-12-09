What should I get the motoring-mad person in my life for Christmas?

Bentley Momentum

Christmas feels like it’s approaching at an alarming level of pace and though there are plenty of people who will have done their gift-buying already, we’d hazard a guess that many are still yet to find the ‘right’ present for a friend or relative.

If they’re a big fan of all things motoring, then we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve picked out some of the best items to get the motor-obsessed person in your life for Christmas, all at a variety of price points.

McLaren Artura scale model – £159

The Artura model is very detailed

Young and old car-mad fans will never turn down a scale model and this one of McLaren’s Artura – its latest hybrid-powered sports car – is a particularly fine example. Created in 1:18 scale, it’s finished in the same striking green shade that the real-life Artura is available in.

Each one gets its own numbered plaque, too, so owners will be able to have a model which feels personal to them.

Quad Lock phone mount – from £41.99

The Quadlock mount provides a secure fit for your phone

Quad Lock is one of the biggest names in the phone mount business. Now as well as mounts for cars, it also produces them for motorbikes, bicycles and even golf trolleys, with all of them providing a safe and secure place to put your phone.

They’re all based around a Quad Lock-made phone case, which is how you attach your smartphone to the mount. It means that once you’ve got the case, you can purchase different mounts for different applications and still get the same great hold.

Bentley Momentum Unbreakable – £69.50

The bottle features a clever stone veneer

>

Car manufacturers have a longstanding history of producing perfumes and aftershaves – with varying degrees of success – and one of the latest is Bentley. Its Momentum Unbreakable Eau de Parfum comes in a bottle which actually uses the firm’s clever stone veneer finish which is also used in its cars.

Stone which is sustainably sourced is cut ultra-thin and applied to tissue which is then bonded to the bottle. It gives it a look like nothing else available today.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones – £699

The headphones incorporate carbon cone technology

>

If you’re feeling particularly generous, then you could opt for the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones. At a pound under £700, they are by no means cheap, but the level of quality they bring is in keeping with both of these high-end brands.

They’ve also got orange highlights like many of McLaren’s cars, while Bowers & Wilkins has equipped them with its carbon cone technology for a seriously impressive sound.

Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets – from £54

The Festival of Speed will return in July next year. (Goodwood)

>

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed has grown with each passing year and now it’s one of the biggest events on the motoring calendar. Packed with theatre, it’s a heady mix of motorsport, the very latest metal and even some of the latest technology.

Earlybird tickets are now available and do bring a discount, so it could be worth buying now ahead of 2023’s event, which takes place between July 13-16.

Ducati Corse T-shirt – £42

The t-shirt incorporates an eye-catching design

>

If you’ve got friends or relatives who are into motorcycles, then anything related to Ducati will no doubt go down a treat. The Corse T-shirt features the Italian manufacturer’s famous red and white colours, tied together in one eye-catching piece of clothing.