These are the best new cars to get on the 72 plate

New 72 plate

September marks the arrival of the new 72-plate registration. Though the motor industry has continued to suffer setbacks as a result of worldwide parts shortages, it hasn’t stopped key manufacturers from bringing a number of important new models to market.

Here, we’re taking a look through some of the latest cars that will be available with the brand-new 72-plate registration.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

The Tonale sits below the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo’s SUV range. (Alfa Romeo)

Alfa has followed up on its Stelvio large SUV with the more compact Tonale. Incorporating some classic Alfa styling touches alongside a modern and technology-laden interior, the Tonale enters into a very busy segment with a number of key rivals to go up against.

Currently, there’s just a single 1.5-litre engine option available with the Tonale, though a plug-in hybrid version is due to join the ranks shortly.

BMW 2 Series Coupe

The new BMW 2 Series is more grown-up than its predecessors. (BMW)

BMW’s newest 2 Series Coupe takes a more grown-up approach and is, in fact, based on the same platform as the 3 and 4 Series models, which gives it a slightly more refined nature than before.

The 2 Series Coupe comes with a wide range of engines too, from efficient diesels right the way up to a performance-orientated 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the range-topping M240i.

Citroen Ami

The tiny Ami is ideal for the city. (Citroen)

The Ami was never destined to come to the UK but, following overwhelming demand, Citroen went back on its initial decision and decided to bring it here after all.

The tiny two-seater might only be suited to urban areas and shorter journeys, but that hasn’t stopped a huge number of people coming forward and expressing interest. There’s even a business-focused Ami Cargo version heading here.

Citroen C5 X

The funky new C5 X is one of Citroen’s most upmarket models to date. (Citroen)

Citroen has introduced a new flagship to its range – the C5 X. Designed to take inspiration from some of the firm’s flamboyant range-toppers of yesteryear, the C5 X aims to bring the luxury of a saloon, the practicality of an estate but with the premium feel of a modern SUV.

With loads of interior space and a well-made cabin, the C5 X feels like one of the most upmarket Citroens to date.

Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger is the UK’s cheapest new seven-seater. (Dacia)

Dacia has been on a roll with its budget-orientated models of late and the Jogger is one of its most impressive new cars. It’s the UK’s cheapest new seven-seater and, aside from having plenty of seating space, brings a large boot and an efficient 1.0-litre engine, too.

It’s also remarkably flexible; the second and third row of seats can be removed entirely to free up boot space while the roof rails can be unlocked via an Allen key and rotated to form bars which can then be used to mount roof boxes onto.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The 296 GT revives the V6 engine in a Ferrari. (Ferrari)

Ferrari is quickly ramping up its electrified range with the 296 GTB being its latest. Sitting under the SF90 Stradale, this hybrid supercar uses Ferrari’s first V6 engine and develops a massive 819bhp with its electrical assistance – enabling a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.

Also boasting a stunning, sleek design, the 296 GTB is being applauded by many as one of Ferrari’s best ever cars.

Genesis Electrified G80

The Genesis Electrified G80 rivals the Tesla Model S. (Genesis)

New premium brand Genesis certainly isn’t launching quietly into Europe, with a flurry of fresh metal arriving from the South Korean brand. An increasing number of these are EVs too, including the new Electrified G80.

This large saloon rivals the Tesla Model S, and brings a powerful electric setup and generous electric range of 323 miles.

Genesis GV60

The GV60 uses the same platform as the Kia EV6. (Genesis)

A second new electric Genesis also launching in time for the 72-plate is the GV70. Unlike the G80 above, this is an electric-only model using a bespoke platform – shared with the rather excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Boasting a funky design, the GV60 also offers a fantastic interior and one of the most comfortable rides of any electric car.

Honda Civic

Honda is marking 50 years of the Civic with this new 11th generation car. (Honda)

Few cars have been on sale for quite as long as the Honda Civic, which is returning for an impressive eleventh generation in 2022 – in the year it marks its 50th birthday.

Now being sold purely a hybrid (until the Type R arrives at the start of 2023), the Civic is fantastic to drive, with a great blend of performance and efficiency. It’s also practical and generously equipped, and a solid family car.

Kia Niro

The new Niro is available with three electrified powertrains. (Kia)

The Kia Niro is now one of the UK’s best-selling cars, and is perfectly placed to take advantage of the increased demand for electrified models – being sold as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV.

A new second-generation model is just arriving with dealers too, bringing with it a much-improved design and higher-quality interior, along with revised, more modern powertrains. The electric e-Niro is predicted to be the best-seller.

Mazda CX-60

The CX-60 is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid model. (Mazda)

Mazda is looking to head further upmarket, and the CX-60 is its first step in that direction. Acting as the brand’s new range-topping model, this SUV sits above the CX-5 in the brand’s line-up and impresses with its high-end interior.

The other main thing to note with the CX-60 is that it introduces Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain, offering an electric range of up to 39 miles.

McLaren Artura

The Artura’s hybrid powertrain develops 674bhp. (McLaren)

One of the most important launches in the world of performance cars this year is the McLaren Artura. The first in a wave of next-generation sporting models, the Artura is also the British brand’s first hybrid supercar that isn’t capped by production volumes.

Though delayed by some months, the first cars are soon arriving with customers. Developing 674bhp, the Artura can accelerate from 0-60mph in just three seconds, yet at the same return a claimed 60mpg.

Mercedes EQE

The EQE can manage up to a claimed 384 miles on a charge. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes now has one of the most extensive line-ups of electric cars, ranging from small SUVs to flagship luxury saloons. One of the latest arrivals is the EQE, essentially an electric saloon a similar size to the brand’s E-Class.

Bringing a particularly impressive interior, the EQE can also travel up to 384 miles on a charge, which is one of the longest of any EV on the market today.

MG4

With a £25,995 starting price, the MG4 is one of the most affordable new EVs. (MG)

Electric cars now account for a large percentage of MG’s sales, but that looks set to grow further with the arrival of the new MG4. First customer deliveries are set to start in September, with the key attraction to this Ford Focus-sized hatchback being its £25,995 starting price – vastly undercutting the opposition.

MG is also promising class-leading levels of interior space, while the standard equipment levels impress too – including a large touchscreen and automatic LED headlights. A seven-year warranty is included, too.

Nissan Ariya

It has been more than two years since Nissan first revealed the Ariya. (Nissan)

It’s been more than two years since Nissan first revealed the Ariya, but after a lengthy delay the first cars are just arriving with customers. It’s proving to be worth the wait, with the Ariya already scooping a number of awards.

Bringing a higher-quality interior than what you’d usually expect from a Nissan, it also boasts a smart new design and electric range of up to 329 miles.

Porsche Macan T

The Macan T serves as a lighter, purer version of this SUV. (Porsche)

Though Porsche might be readying an all-electric Macan, due in 2023, there’s still a lot to like about the current version. It’s recently gained a new ‘T’ specification, with this signifying a lighter, purer version. The Macan is also the first SUV to have worn the badge.

Using Porsche’s smaller four-cylinder engine to keep the weight down, the Macan T also gets a sports suspensions setup and model-exclusive styling elements on both the interior and exterior.

Range Rover

Plug-in hybrid Range Rovers can manage up to 70 miles on a charge. (Land Rover)

Another of 2022’s most important launches is the next-generation Range Rover. Though it might not look too different to its predecessor, this model has been overhauled in all the areas that matter.

With more technology than ever, it’s also better to drive and ultra-luxurious inside. Land Rover has introduced a pair of new plug-in hybrids too, with these able to travel on electricity for up to an impressive 70 miles.

Toyota Aygo X

The Aygo X is one of only a handful of new city cars on the market. (Toyota)

With firms such as Ford, Peugeot and Vauxhall all pulling out of the city car segment, it’s left the remaining brands in a lucrative position – particularly Toyota with its new Aygo X.

Replacing the old Aygo, this new crossover-inspired model is an ideal car for the times, with its low starting price and small, efficient petrol engine making it a very affordable new car. With generous equipment levels and plenty of personalisation options, there’s a lot to like about this Aygo X.

Toyota bZ4X

The bZ4x is Toyota’s first bespoke EV. (Toyota)

Toyota’s first battery-electric car was a long time coming, but the bZ4X seems to have been worth the wait. Using a new EV-only platform that will underpin a range of Toyota and Lexus models going forward, the bZ4X packs an excellent range of up to 318 miles.

Representing a step forward for Toyota with its design and interior, the bZ4X is also offered with all-wheel-drive, offering class-leading off-roading ability for those wanting to use their cars off the beaten track.

Vauxhall Astra

The new Astra looks unrecognisable to its predecessors. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has truly reinvented its Astra for the latest generation, which looks almost unrecognisable to its predecessors inside and out. With a bold new styling direction, it’s also packed with technology.

An ideal option for those not wanting a crossover, Vauxhall has also introduced a plug-in hybrid version to the Astra line-up, bringing an electric range of up to 43 miles.

Volkswagen ID.5

The ID.5 is a sleeker coupe-like version of the ID.4. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s line-up of electric cars already includes the ID.3 hatch and ID.4 SUV, but has recently expanded further with the ID.5. Essentially a ‘coupe’ version of the ID.4, it brings a sleeker design to appeal to those favouring design over space.

That said, it remains a practical choice considering its shape, while a hot GTX version brings an all-wheel-drive setup developing 296bhp. With a range of up to 327 miles, the ID.5’s ideal for those doing lots of miles too.

Volkswagen Multivan

The Mutivan uses a car (rather than a van) platform. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s van-based MPV have always proven popular, but the brand’s latest isn’t actually based on a commercial, but rather a car platform instead. Called the Multivan, it replaces the Caravelle in the upmarket MPV segment.