The premium EVs to check out today

BMW i7

The EV segment is broadening with each passing week, it seems. Given that only a few years ago the market was made up of only a handful of options, it’s remarkable the breadth of choice that buyers have currently.

This spans right the way up to the premium segment, too. Many manufacturers have created and released their own high-end battery-powered models, meaning that there’s plenty of choice in this area too. Let’s check out what’s on offer.

Genesis GV60

(Genesis)

Genesis may be a relative newcomer to the new car market, but it is already making waves with a whole host of new models that aim to bring that premium feel. The GV60 is the firm’s first fully electric vehicle and one which shares its platform with well-regarded EVs like the Ioniq 5 and EV6.

But the GV60 takes a decidedly more upmarket swerve than those cars, with a load of high-end materials used throughout. It’s also got a really distinctive exterior design that helps it to stand out well.

Audi e-tron GT

(Audi)

Audi already has a decent variety of EVs in its stable, with the e-tron GT sitting at the top as the firm’s most performance-orientated battery-powered vehicle. However, it’s no bone-shaker sports car, with a well-judged ride that makes this car a breeze to live with over long distances.

There is, of course, a more powerful RS version for those who want even more punch, though the standard car is still plenty quick enough for most occasions.

Tesla Model Y

(Tesla)

Tesla is one of the EV segment’s big-hitters and consistently features in the monthly list of best-selling manufacturers. The Model Y is its newest car, acting as a crossover-style version of its very popular Model 3.

Though its styling is classic Tesla – and very simplistic at that – it’s the tech that shines through here, as well as the access to Tesla’s wide-spanning network of Superchargers.

BMW i7

(BMW)

BMW had fallen behind a touch when it came to new EVs, but is already in the process of addressing this with a variety of new models. The upcoming i7 is bound to be its most premium, taking the standard 7 Series and electrifying it for the modern age.

It’s packed with features, including an ultra-wide interior screen that spans the width of the cabin and allows rear-seat passengers to view entertainment in high-definition.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

(Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes EQ range already includes models such as the EQB and EQC, but right at the top of the tree sits the EQS. Essentially a battery-powered version of the luxurious S-Class, the EQS really impresses with its huge range of up to 453 miles between charges.

But it still has all the regular attributes you’d expect to find in an S-Class, including plenty of upmarket materials and a comfortable ride.

Porsche Taycan

(Porsche)

Porsche’s Taycan is out there to prove that EVs needn’t be boring. It’s got boatloads of performance, of course, but this is backed by really enjoyable handling and traditional Porsche build quality.

There are also estate-like Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo models for those who require a little extra space from their Taycan.

Jaguar I-Pace

(Jaguar)

Jaguar’s I-Pace has been around for a little while now, but it still manages to keep its head held high thanks to really impressive dynamics and range of up to 292 miles. It’s got a really impressive cabin, too, with a dual-screen setup that we’ve since seen adopted by other JLR cars.