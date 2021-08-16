The best cars to get on the new ‘71’ plate

71 plate Audi Q4 e-tron

It hardly seems five minutes since the ‘21’ number plate was introduced in March, but as September fast approaches, it sees the introduction of the new 71-plate.

The last six months have been especially busy for new cars, meaning the choice of brand new metal to purchase remains as extensive as ever, from hot hatches through to new EVs, the range of new models is extensive.

So to help you decide, we’ve picked out some of the best new cars to get this new number plate.

Audi Q4 e-tron

(Audi)

Audi’s ramping up its range of EVs, and next in its line-up is the Q4 e-tron. It becomes the brand’s most affordable electric car, and the German firm predicts it’ll become one of its biggest sellers in the years to come.

With a range of up to 316 miles, a high-quality interior and the option of a sleeker Sportback model or more conventional SUV version, it’s also one of the best EVs on the market.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

(BMW)

BMW’s 4 Series Coupe drew controversy for its styling when it launched last year, but its styling seems to have mellowed, and it’s no doubt been helped by the introduction of a more glamorous Convertible model.

Using a new soft top (its predecessor used a metal hard-top) that’s both lighter and sleeker, it helps this 4 Series to be impressively agile. With a range of engines, there’s something to suit most buyers.

BMW iX3

(BMW)

Like Audi, BMW’s broadening its electric range dramatically at the moment, and though a number of new EVs will be launched in the coming months from the Bavarian marque, next up is the iX3 SUV.

It’s been a long time coming, as BMW first unveiled it in July 2020, but with a high-quality, practical interior and electric range of up to 286 miles, it’s proven to be worth the wait.

Citroen C3 Aircross

(Citroen)

Citroen’s C3 Aircross has proven a popular addition to the French firm’s range, and just in time for the new 71 plate, it’s been given a new nip and tuck.

Predominantly focused on its bold new front end, the updated C3 Aircross also gets a larger touchscreen and an increased focus on comfort.

Dacia Sandero

(Dacia)

If you like getting plenty of bang for your buck, the introduction of Dacia’s new Sandero will no doubt appeal. It continues to be Britain’s most affordable new car, but is also now better to drive, roomier and gets more technology than before.

You can also choose it as a more rugged-looking Stepway version, which gains beefier-looking styling for only a small increase in price.

Ferrari Portofino M

(Ferrari)

The Portofino has always been the somewhat forgotten Ferrari in the brand’s supercar line-up, but with the introduction of a new ‘Modificata’ – or ‘M for short – model, the brand is aiming to change that.

This 2+2 model, which is now Ferrari’s only four-seater as the GTC4 has been discontinued, gets more power, plenty of dynamics changes and also a greater focus on comfort as well.

Fiat 500

(Fiat)

Fiat’s 500 has proven highly lucrative for the Italian firm since it was revived in 2007, and now it’s back with an all-new electric model that aims to maintain its popularity. Though it will be sold concurrently with the petrol 500, this electric model barely shares a component with that car.

With a host of advanced technology we’ve yet to see from Fiat before, an electric range of up to 199 miles and the same fun styling the 500 is known for, it’s one of the best EVs on sale today.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

(Ford)

Though Ford’s Mustang might be best-known for being a V8-powered muscle car, recently that nameplate has been used on the brand’s first EV – the Mustang Mach-E.

WIth a Tesla-rivalling interior, practical SUV body style and electric range of up to 379 miles (one of the longest of any EV), it’s well worth considering in this increasingly popular class.

Genesis GV80

(Genesis)

If you’re tired of your typical German premium brands and fancy something a bit different, it could be worth considering a Genesis. Owned by Hyundai, it’s existed elsewhere in the world for several years, but is just launching now in the UK.

With a bold design and particularly refined drive, its largest GV80 SUV is well worth considering. Genesis also aims to shake up the ownership experience, as you’ll get a ‘personal assistant’ that helps to arrange any service and maintenance.

Hyundai Bayon

(Hyundai)

Hyundai already has an extensive crossover and SUV range, but there always seems to be room for more – as shown with the Bayon, which becomes the brand’s most affordable of this type.

Though the Bayon might not set the world alight, it’s practical, comfortable and good value for money, and those traits count for a lot in this class.

Hyundai i20 N

(Hyundai)

Hyundai also has its performance ‘N’ division, which has proven seriously impressive with the i30 N. Recently, though, the South Korean brand has added a second model to its UK line-up – the i20 N.

Proving to be the first genuine rival for the Ford Fiesta ST in years, the i20 N is fast, nimble and a huge amount of fun to drive. If you want affordable thrills, it’s hard to beat.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

(Hyundai)

Showing just how diverse Hyundai’s model line-up is, next up we have the Ioniq 5 – one of the most eagerly-awaited new cars of 2021. It’s one of the most creative pieces of car design in recent years, while it’s also underpinned by some stellar technology – including a feature that lets you use the car’s battery to charge high-power electrical equipment.

Its interior is also very spacious, and it packs a 298-mile electric range in top-spec guise too. The cherry on top of the cake is that it’s one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market today.

Land Rover Defender V8

(Land Rover)

Since Land Rover revived the Defender last year it’s proven a huge success, with buyers having a huge amount of choice – including short- and long-wheelbase models, a Commercial version and even a plug-in hybrid.

But at the other end of the scale is the brand’s fantastic Defender V8, which packs a supercharged 5.0-litre unit under the bonnet that produces a monstrous 518bhp. It’s not a car you’d choose with your head, but it’s hard not to love nonetheless.

MG5 Long Range

(MG)

Electric vehicles tend to be much more expensive than their petrol or diesel counterparts, so any car that bucks that trend is going to be appealing. MG has seen its sales massively increase since introducing the MG ZS EV, and that’s only continuing with the introduction of the MG5.

Now there’s an updated version of this electric estate that, as the name suggests, has a longer range. It’s now able to go up to 250 miles per charge.

Nissan Qashqai

(Nissan)

If you’re looking for a high-riding family car, the Qashqai will be one of the first on your list. It arguably created the crossover segment and has been a huge sales hit for Nissan, still finding its way into the UK best-sellers lists.

The new model brings a much sleeker appearance than before and a more premium interior, along with more impressive equipment. The Qashqai is nudging upmarket.

Peugeot 508 PSE

(Peugeot)

PSE stands for Peugeot Sport Engineered, and that means that this is the go-faster version of the firm’s executive car. What’s particularly interesting is that it’s a performance-focused plug-in hybrid model.

One of the advantages of this is the fact that the low CO2 emissions give it a low BIK rate, meaning it will be more affordable for company car buyers looking for something practical yet fun to drive.

Porsche 911 GT3

(Porsche)

The Porsche 911 is often considered the ultimate sports car, and the GT models are the ultimate versions of the 911. So whenever a new one comes along it’s incredibly exciting, and this year is no different.

The GT3 is optimised for those looking for the ultimate track day tool, and has a sonorous naturally aspirated engine. It also has various components upgraded from Porsche’s dominant motorsport cars.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

(Porsche)

Tesla’s reign at the top of the electric vehicle market is under threat, thanks largely to the Porsche Taycan. Competing directly with the Model S, the German car is arguably better to drive and has a much higher quality interior.

One downside was practicality, but that’s been fixed with the Cross Turismo. It’s essentially an estate version of the Taycan and it looks absolutely gorgeous. Potentially even better looking than the regular model, in fact.

Renault Arkana

(Peugeot)

In the premium segment, coupe-styled SUVs have proven hugely successful, but they’ve been less prominent in the mainstream market. That’s all changed thanks to Renault, which has introduced the Arkana, an SUV with a swooping rear end.

It looks great and has an impressively spacious interior, and it’ll be interesting to see if this style appeals at this end of the market.

Skoda Enyaq

(Skoda)

Skoda’s reputation for making simple, affordable and highly practical cars means that its foray into the electric car world has been highly anticipated – pricing being a major concern for those wanting to buy an EV.

The Enyaq should be a big success for the firm, as it’s a hugely practical crossover that’s also great to drive and has an impressive battery range. It’s perhaps not as inexpensive as you might want from a Skoda, but it does well to justify the price.

Toyota Yaris Cross

(Toyota)

The Toyota Yaris supermini is one of the best-selling cars in the UK, with its funky looks and hybrid powertrain appealing to buyers. Crossovers are also hugely popular, so it’s no surprise to see Toyota creating a lifted version of the Yaris.

It has a unique look inspired by the regular model, but gets a raised seating position that improves visibility when driving in the city. It also keeps that hybrid powertrain, impressive driver assistance technology and has a high-specification launch edition.

Volkswagen Arteon R

(VW)

The Volkswagen Arteon is easily one of the most stylish saloons around. VW might be better known for building appealing mainstream models, but this car has everything it takes to compete with the likes of Audi and Mercedes-Benz in the premium sector.

The Arteon R takes all of that style and adds a splash of performance. It makes 316bhp and has all-wheel-drive for impressive all-weather grip, and can go from 0-60mph in under five seconds.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

(VW)

Volkswagen has put all its weight behind its transition to electric vehicles, and the result is the ID family. First was the ID.3 hatchback and then the ID.4 crossover.