The best used electric vehicles for every budget

Electric vehicles are the new cool thing. And while the early models had limited range and low power, modern versions can travel hundreds of miles while offering punchier acceleration than petrol or diesel equivalents.

However, electric vehicles can be quite expensive to buy new, so the used market could be your best bet. We’ve brought together five of the best electric vehicles for a wide variety of budgets.

£5,000 – 2012 Nissan Leaf 24kWh

Given the popularity of EVs right now and the fact that more practical and desirable models are still fairly new, there aren’t many in the bargain bucket – but £5,000 could nab you an early Nissan Leaf.

You’ll be looking at a range of 124 miles, which isn’t hugely impressive by today’s standards but isn’t far off what you could expect from some of the entry level EVs on the new market. It has polarising looks, but it’s practical, reliable and a great entry into the world of EVs.

£10,000 – 2016 Renault Zoe 22kWh

While this price opens up a plethora of further Nissan Leaf options, it’ll also get you into a Renault Zoe, which is a chic little EV that’s also great to drive.

Again, this price typically drops you into the smaller-capacity battery, but you can buy cars that are just three or four years old. Although the battery is slightly smaller than the Leaf, because the car is smaller and lighter it goes a bit further – about 130 to 150 miles.

£20,000 – 2017 Hyundai Ioniq 28kWh

The Hyundai Ioniq is an interesting car, because it was the first car to go on sale as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicle. While some EVs like to shout about their green credentials, the Ioniq blends into the background a lot more.

Along with this, it’s great to drive and incredibly practical – and being slightly bigger than the Leaf and Zoe it has a bigger battery for less range anxiety, too. Take it easy and you’re looking at about 174 miles of range.

£35,000 – 2019 BMW i3 120Ah

Now we’re looking at some really tasty used options, and one of the best is the BMW i3. When it was originally launched along with the i8 hybrid sports car, it was meant to usher in a new age of electric BMWs. That didn’t really happen in the time frame initially anticipated, but the i3 remains to this day a hugely appealing buy.

It has futuristic looks and a clever, ultra spacious interior that’s far more spacious than a car of this size should be. If you like your cars interesting, the i3 is a great shout, and with a real world range in excess of 160 miles, it would be fine for most people’s day to day journeys.

£50,000 – 2018 Tesla Model S 75D

We’re into Tesla territory now, which has long been the EV buyer’s dream brand. For this price you could actually get into a new Long Range Model 3, but if it’s the bigger, more luxurious Model S that you’re after, £50,000 buys a good one.

You could easily get one of the lower-powered 75D versions in the new-generation shape with the closed-off front grille. If you’d prefer a bit more performance, the 90D versions of the older shape can also be found. Either way, you’re looking at over 200 miles of range.