Fiat’s new all-electric 500: how does its range compare with rivals?

Fiat has just announced that the ever-popular 500 is returning as an all-electric model. Produced on a completely new electrified platform, it combines the retro styling that people love with cutting-edge battery-powered technology.

It’s coming with a claimed range of 199 miles, which is likely to be more than enough for most. However, the 500 now enters into a segment which is ever-expanding – so how does it stack up against other battery-powered competitors in terms of range?

Renault Zoe – 245 miles

The Renault Zoe packs a surprisingly long electric range

The compact Renault Zoe offers one of the very best supermini all-electric ranges in the UK. At 245 miles, it’s got plenty of capacity for almost all occasions.

It’s also offered with the ability to accept fast charging, which can add up to 90 miles of range in just half an hour.

Peugeot e-208 – 211 miles

Peugeot’s e-208 is one of the latest electric cars to arrive on the market

The recently-introduced Peugeot e-208 is another compact electric car option which provides plenty of range. Slightly more spacious than the Zoe, it can’t quite match the Renault’s outright range, though comes in at a still-respectable 211 miles.

It too accepts 100kW fast-charging, which allows for a 0-80 per cent charge in just 30 per cent. Via a 7kW point, a full charge will take 7.5 hours.

Vauxhall Corsa-e – 211 miles

The new Corsa-e benefits from a decent all-electric range

If you’re wondering why the Corsa-e’s range is identical to the Peugeot e-208’s, there’s a reason for that – they’re essentially the same car. However, for those people looking for a different styling take, then the Corsa-e will make a lot of sense.

The interior has been changed too, so it’s really down to which appeals to you more in terms of styling and specification.

Mini Electric – 145 miles

The Mini Electric combines retro looks and cutting-edge tech

The Mini Electric follows a similar format to the Fiat; it combines the retro styling which has long attracted people to the brand, but incorporates the cutting-edge battery tech that buyers are starting to lean towards. It can’t match the 500 for outright range, however, delivering 145 miles from a single charge.

It maintains the regular Mini’s excellent handling characteristics though, and it’s packed with features too.

Honda e – 137 miles

The Honda e is an electric car designed for the city

Despite being one of the most-anticipated electric cars of 2020, the Honda e does, in fact, offer one of the lowest ranges in its class at 137 miles. However, it’s pitched as a city car first and foremost, so when taking that into account its smaller range makes more sense.

It also has an ultra-modern interior which incorporates two ultra-wide screens, while an on-board ‘virtual assistant’ can take care of key functions of the car, operated via voice controls.