Porsche introduces revised version of the Cayenne GTS models

Porsche has revealed an updated version of the Cayenne GTS and Coupe with revised suspension, engines and styling.

Under the bonnet, both cars get a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with increased power and torque figures of 493bhp and 660Nm. Porsche claims 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds, too, alongside a top speed of 171mph.

The transmission has also been revised and comes as standard with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox.

On the exterior, there are now bigger cooling air intakes at the front, black GTS badging on the rear and sides of the car, dark-tinted headlights and taillights and red brake callipers.

There are standard 21-inch alloy wheels that are finished in anthracite grey, as well as side skirts, front inlays, wheel arch extensions while the tailpipes now have a bronze finish.

Head inside and you’re greeted with a heated sports steering wheel, eight-way adjustable sport front seats and there is suede with fabric headliner, armrest and door panels.

There are new sports seats and a new curved digital instrument cluster. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)

The new GTS also boasts Porsche’s new curved digital instrument cluster and has the option of a passenger display, too.

The Coupe version also benefits from a glass panoramic sunroof fitted as standard and has an adaptive extending rear spoiler.

Both models of the Cayenne GTS and Coupe are available to order now with expected deliveries for the UK and mainland Europe in summer 2024.