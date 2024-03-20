New Mercedes-AMG GT 43 arrives on the scene with 415bhp

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new version of its sleek and stylish GT coupe.

The new GT 43 is a smaller-engined version of the standard 4.0-litre V8 GT 63 and features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine car which still produces 415bhp and a maximum torque figure of 500Nm.

Mild hybrid technology is also used to boost the economy and performance of the car, with the turbocharger receiving a 48-volt on-board electrical system which adds a boost of 13 bhp. Zero to 60 mph takes just 4.4 seconds and the new GT 43 has a top speed of 173 mph.

As standard, the new car is equipped with AMG steel spring suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs while composite brake discs which help reduce weight and improve stopping power.

On the exterior, the AMG GT 43 sits on lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels, with a redesigned front end with large air intakes and narrower front and rear wings to help reduce track width.

On the inside, there is a digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch multimedia screen and AMG sports seats in Nappa leather though these can be upgraded to AMG performance sculpted seats as an optional extra.

Prices for the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 are yet to be revealed, however, it’s expected to be cheaper than the outgoing V8 model when the car goes on sale later this year.