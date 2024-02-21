Volvo streamlines model range with new naming structure

Volvo has introduced a new naming structure designed to better incorporate its existing models with new additions to its range.

It’s why the electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models have been renamed as EX40 and EC40 respectively, bringing them into line with other battery-powered models in the Swedish firm’s range such as the new EX30, EX90 and EM90.

The new badging helps to align the previous XC40 models with the new income of vehicles

However, the petrol-powered XC40 will carry on with the same nameplate.

Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO for Volvo, said: “By aligning our trailblazing first electric models with the rest of our electric car portfolio, we simplify choice for consumers as we continue to electrify our line-up and refresh our hybrids.”

Volvo is also introducing a new Performance ‘software pack’ for the dual-motor EX40 and EC40 models, which increases power by 25kW for improved acceleration and a special ‘Performance’ drive mode which opens up a full 325kW, or 442bhp.

A new Black Edition car is also being introduced

This upgrade will be available as an optional extra on the Volvo Cars app, while drivers of model-year 2024 C40 and electric XC40 cars can purchase and download the upgrade remotely.

This change also sees Volvo’s plug-in hybrid models stripped of their Recharge branding, with these versions instead adopting a simplified T6 or T8 naming structure.

There will also be a new Black Edition of EX40, EC40 and XC40 models, with these versions incorporating an Onyx Black exterior paint, gloss black badging and 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels – also finished in black. Volvo says that it will be confirming pricing for these new models shortly, with first deliveries expected in the second quarter of this year.