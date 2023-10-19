Stellantis announces new van division as it looks to ‘achieve global leadership’

Stellantis has confirmed the creation of a new commercial vehicle division called ‘Pro One’ that looks to see it gain greater dominance in the segment.

The vast automotive group has six commercial brands – Citroen, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Ram pick-ups. By 2030, the firm says it wants to double its revenues compared to 2021 as part of its ‘Dare Forward’ plan.

Stellantis says its Pro One will offer the ‘largest product offering in the industry’, including vans and pick-ups, and advance its connected and digital services. It says all its vans will be ‘connected and activated’ by the end of 2023’

The firm is said to be number one for vans in Europe with a 31 per cent market share, while its models make up more than 40 per cent of all electric vans sold in the region.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis’ commercial vehicles division, said: “We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept – six brands, one force – as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis net revenues.

“As customer expectations grow more complex and diverse, we are here to address each specific need with a dedicated solution. Our mission is to stand side by side with our customers around the world and deliver the products and services that help them thrive.”