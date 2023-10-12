‘Rolls-Royce of London taxi cabs’ heads to auction

Customised London Taxi

A fully converted London taxi which cost £150,000 when new is heading to auction next month.

Billed as the ‘Rolls-Royce of London taxi cabs’, the TX4 was extensively customiseed by specialists Project Kahn with its interior retrimmed in high-quality quilted leather. The one-of-five vehicle’s rear seats have also been fitted with custom-made pillows to make things even more comfortable.

The interior features quilted leather seats (Iconic Auctioneers)

The driver hasn’t been left out, however, with a quilted leather driver’s seat and matching gearstick being included – though the front floor mats are the same as the standard TX4’s.

Drawing inspiration from a feature included in the latest Rolls-Royce models, the taxi incorporates a headlining equipped with pulsing LEDs that recreate the night sky. There’s a drinks holder in the back, too, alongside a fridge and full television setup.

The taxi arrives with an estimate of £30,000 (Iconic Auctioneers)

The whole exterior is finished in metallic purple, contrasted by a chrome grille. There are black gloss alloy wheels, too, alongside full privacy glass. It’s powered by the same diesel engine as the ‘regular’ TX4, but this ‘Last of the Line Edition’ has been given a ‘power upgrade’ according to Project Kahn.