Volkswagen’s California Concept showcases future of iconic camper

Volkswagen California

Volkswagen has given a glimpse of its upcoming California replacement with an eye-catching new concept.

Said to be in ‘near production’ form, the California Concept – which is based on the current Multivan showcases a bold new look as well as a range of enhancements that make it even more practical inside.

The California provides plenty of sleeping space

For instance, a new second sliding door has been added – the current California currently has a single door – which will help with entry and exit. The kitchen area of the vehicle is now located further back than before, while the fitment of an awning on the left and a sun sail on the right means that both sides of the camper can be protected from sun or rain.

Inside, there are height-adjustable front seats that swivel 180 degrees to face the other members of the cabin, while the central seats can be removed entirely to free up space for larger items such as surfboards or bicycles. The seats can also deliver face-to-face seating for dinner times.

For the first time the kitchen is accessible from the outside, with an induction hob and integrated gas cooker. There’s also a 230-volt socket accessible on the exterior of the van for plugging in appliances. An external folding table can also be used. As with the larger Grand California, the refrigerator can also be accessed from outside and is equipped with a drawer.

The concept features an outside kitchen too

Volkswagen says that a California without a pop-up roof is ‘inconceivable’ which is why the concept has one present and correct. It’s also equipped with USB-C sockets and LED lights while the integrated bed features spring plates for added comfort.

The concept uses a multifunctional tablet on the cupboard at the C-pillar which helps control the pop-up roof and provide information such as fresh and waste water levels, interior lighting functions and the status of the refrigerator and auxiliary heater. These can also be accessed through a smartphone app. The tablet itself can also be swivelled out on an articulated arm so that it can be used as a television.