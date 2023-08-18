Ford Mustang GTD revealed as firm’s most powerful car ever

Ford has unveiled its most extreme and powerful Mustang ever with the new ‘GTD’.

Looking to take the fight to European challengers like Porsche and Lamborghini, the GTD was an ‘after-hours’ project designed to showcase what Ford was capable of.

Based on the latest generation of Mustang, due to arrive in Europe in fairly small numbers next year, the GTD is said to have a very different character to other models in this muscle car’s range. Developed by Ford’s motorsport team, ahead of the Mustang returning to Le Mans next year, the GTD gets imposing styling with a huge front splitter and significant rear spoiler that dominates the rear of the car.

Ford is looking to take on European sports cars with its new Mustang GTD. (Ford)

With a strong focus on aerodynamics, the GTD is also made from a range of carbon-fibre parts, including for the roof, bonnet and sills. Buyers will also be able to option an ‘underbody aerodynamic tray’ made from the lightweight material.

Where the boot of the Mustang would normally be is instead an advanced hydraulic control suspension system, along with improved cooling features.

The GTD also uses a bespoke 5.2-litre V8 engine (up from the usual 5.0 litre unit), which is ‘targeting more than 800bhp’, the firm has said. That makes it comfortably the most powerful road-going Mustang to leave the factory. Drive is delivered to the rear wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GTD uses a new 5.2-litre V8 engine. (Ford)

Ford is also looking to take this Mustang to the famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, where it’s targeting a sub-seven minute lap.

Other key details on the GTD include the option of lightweight magnesium alloy wheels, while Brembo ceramic brakes are fitted as standard.

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said: “The Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. The Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.”

Meet the first-ever @FordMustang GTD. An American icon reimagined to take on the world’s best. https://t.co/EgPRpKX3RH — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 18, 2023