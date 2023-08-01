Skoda upgrades Scala and Kamiq with new tech and sharper look

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda’s compact Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover models have been given an upgrade with greater amounts of standard equipment and a sharp new design.

Both models have been part of the Czech brand’s range since 2019, providing a more compact alternative to SUVs like the Karoq or Octavia hatchback and estate models.

The Scala has been given a new front end design

Now, they gain a revised exterior design with the Kamiq’s new look taking inspiration from the Vision RS concept. There’s a newly designed grille, slimmer headlights and redesigned front and rear aprons, while both the Kamiq and Scala can now be fitted with Skoda’s powerful Top LED Matrix headlights as an option.

New wheel designs and nine paint finishes are available for both the Kamiq and Scala, too.

Both models now get more sustainable materials used throughout their construction, too. The water reservoirs under the windscreen are now made from recycled plastics – as are the wheel arch linings – while natural plant fibres have been used for the door trim panels and roof lining structure.

? #SkodaKamiq & #SkodaScala comprehensively updated ?Both models offer a very high level of active and passive safety, courtesy of rigid bodies and a now even more advanced range of assistance systems. Being based on the same MQB-A0 platform, both the #Scala and the #Kamiq… pic.twitter.com/S9U4uVYEIU — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) August 1, 2023

A wide range of assistance safety systems is fitted as standard, including front assist with pedestrian monitor, lane assist and traffic sign recognition.

The trim levels for the Scala and Kamiq have been simplified, too, with SE, SE L and Monte Carlo specifications now available. However, across the board all versions get an eight-inch driver display as standard, alongside an 8.25-inch infotainment setup. This can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch driver display or 9.2-inch infotainment screen via optional extras, too.