The Lexus LM is an £89,995 MPV

Lexus is expanding its line-up with the introduction of the new LM – a large MPV that aims to transport passengers in as much as luxury as possible.

An entirely different model from everything Lexus currently sells in the UK, the LM, which has previously been targeted at the Asian markets, is now being introduced to Europe.

Described by Lexus as a ‘new flagship’, as well as a ‘luxury mover’, it’s essentially an upmarket MPV that can seat up to seven and aims to appeal to the VIP shuttle market. It rivals the Mercedes V-Class.



The LM is available with a huge 48-inch TV monitor in the rear. (Lexus)

The LM comes as standard with a 247bhp 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid, which is the same as what’s available in the Lexus NX and RX. It can be had with front- or four-wheel-drive, with the latter commanding a £3,000 extra.

Though revealed earlier in the year at the Shanghai motor show, Lexus has now announces pricing and specifications for the LM. The range starts from a steep £89,995 – a large increase over the £73,215 Mercedes charges for its V-Class.

Standard equipment is very generous, however, and includes electric front and rear seats, two fixed sunroofs and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Above this sits the Takumi, which commands a significant price increase, and costs £112,995. These see the middle row of seats removed, with two power-adjustable chairs installed, including massaging features and folding tray tables.

The Takumi also features a huge 48-inch TV screen, which can be split into two different screens so passengers can watch different shows, and works using smartphone mirroring or through the HDMI ports.