Aehra’s electric saloon brings sleek looks and 497-mile range

Aehra saloon

Italian electric car company Aehra has released a new electric saloon capable of travelling up to 497 miles on a single charge.

Revealed at the Milano Monza Motor Show, the saloon features double ‘falcon’ doors which help when getting in and out of the vehicle, while materials such as forged carbon fibre help to keep the car’s overall weight down.

The saloon’s aero shape helps it to cut through the air

The saloon has been given a smooth and slippery design to aid with aerodynamics, with a top portion which flows from the bonnet to the windscreen and over the roofline.

Hazim Nada, Aehra co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The debut of the Aehra Sedan, just eight months after we revealed our first SUV model and the recent announcement of our partnership with Miba Battery Systems, confirms that Aehra remains firmly on track in its strategic mission to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra-premium electric vehicles.”

The saloon uses lightweight materials throughout

Aehra has not given a glimpse of the saloon’s interior, but it’s likely to follow a similar theme to the SUV. That model features a full-width dashboard-mounted display, which can be adapted depending on the type of driving situation. For example, it will move lower down to only display key information such as speed and range during normal driving, allowing the person behind the wheel to fully concentrate on the road ahead.

However, when parked, the screen can extend upwards to provide a theatre-style multimedia experience.