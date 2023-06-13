First ‘sustainable’ fuel now available to UK classic car drivers

Coryton Fuel

A new plant-based sustainable petrol is available for purchase by UK motorists for the first time.

Fuel specialists Coryton has developed the fuel which promises ‘at least’ a 65 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases compared with traditional petrol.

It uses second-generation biofuel material, such as straw or waste from crops that wouldn’t be used anywhere else. Because of this, the fuel is using carbon that already exists in the atmosphere which these plants absorb as they grow. It means that cars don’t release additional CO2 that is ‘locked’ in usual fossil fuels.

The fuel – called Sustain Classic – has been designed for classic cars, though Coryton says that it can be used on any vehicle which runs on standard petrol. It’s also made with a premium additive package included which helps to keep an engine clean while it runs. It’ll cost from £3.80 per litre, too, and will be available initially from distributor Motor Spirit at Bicester Heritage from June 13. Coryton states that further retailers will be added soon, too.

Andrew Willson, CEO at Coryton, said: “We believe that Sustain Classic is the world’s first ever sustainable fuel catering for classic vehicles, providing a credible and convenient way to run vintage vehicles without the need for fossil fuels. It’s fully certified, tested, and developed right here in the UK at our world-class blending facility.

