Former McLaren boss moves to head up growing sports car firm BAC

McLaren Automotive’s former boss Mike Flewitt has moved to join growing specialist sports car firm BAC.

Flewitt joined McLaren Automotive in its relative infancy in 2013, helping to see the introduction of a number of hugely important McLaren vehicles, including the 570S, 720S and Senna. He left the Woking-based supercar manufacturer in autumn of 2021.

Now, Flewitt has been announced as the new chairman of Briggs Automotive Company, or BAC as it’s better known. Based in Liverpool, the firm makes specialist performance cars in the Mono – an extreme one-seater road car that looks like it’s been taken off a racetrack and had number plates fitted.

The BAC Mono is designed to be one of the most involving road cars on the market. (BAC)

BAC was only established in 2009 by brothers Neill and Ian Briggs, and started producing its first cars in 2011. It produces cars in very limited numbers – it only made its 150th Mono in 2022 – but prides itself on its local roots, with 95 per cent of its cars’ parts made in the UK, and 45 per cent from the Liverpool and North West region.

Flewitt said: “With BAC’s recent successful expansion across Europe, North America and Asia, the brand is rapidly expanding as a bona fide global player. Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up,

“I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian’s offer to join as chairman and become part of the BAC story. And given that I started my automotive career on a production line down the road in Halewood, it feels very good to be coming home to Liverpool.”

Flewitt oversaw the introduction of important new McLarens like the 720S pictured. (McLaren)