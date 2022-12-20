The Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is a bespoke one-off to celebrate a 100-year partnership

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato

Alfa Romeo and legendary coachbuilders Zagato are commemorating a 100-year partnership with a special one-off model.

The Giulia SWB Zagato has been built with a direct influence from Alfa’s historic vehicle SZ line-up which goes all the way back to 1961, but incorporates some of the very latest features. It’s powered by the same V6 engine that you’ll find underneath the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, but has a shortened wheelbase compared to the Giulia upon which it is based.

The SWB retains the six-speed manual of the GTAm

Just one example will be produced and it has already been snapped up by an unnamed German customer, who was selected from existing Zagato customers. It’s said that the owner has ‘many Alfa Romeo in his garage’ including an 8C Competizione. The price of the Giulia SWB Zagato has not been revealed.

Ode to the past with a direct look at the future!We are glad that @Zagato1919 has chosen Alfa Romeo Giulia for the creation of this one-off, thus celebrating the historic link with our Brand. https://t.co/BmmEbQcOJn — Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) December 20, 2022

Andrea Zagato, CEO of the coachbuilder, said: “We are extremely satisfied with the collaboration we had throughout this period with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the teamwork was perfect, also with the marketing and communication department. It has been an exhilarating experience that has confirmed how the combination of Alfa Romeo and Zagato is an absolute classic of collecting.”