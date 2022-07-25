Notification Settings

Volvo’s latest over-the-air update adds Apple CarPlay

Published:

Previous update was downloaded by more than 197,000 cars.

Volvo Apple CarPlay

A new over-the-air update has been issued by Volvo to add Apple CarPlay functionality to its cars.

With it, vehicle owners will be able to access the smartphone integration system by plugging their phone into the car’s USB, giving them the ability to interact with apps and features via the car’s central touchscreen.

Volvo has been issuing over-the-air updates on a regular basis as a way of continuously improving its vehicles while offering new features. The previous update, which was issued in April, went out to more than 197,000 cars, while this number is likely to grow following Volvo’s announcement that all new Volvo car models can now accept the over-the-air software.

Volvo has added Apple CarPlay via an over-the-air update

“Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” said Sanela Ibrovic, head of connected experience at Volvo Cars. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”

This latest update will be available in 14 new markets and is already available to download in the UK, too. The update will be automatically offered to compatible vehicles, with owners only required to click through a series of alerts on their infotainment screen in order to access the software.

