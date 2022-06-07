Honda’s upcoming Hornet detailed in new sketches

Honda Hornet

Honda has given a first detailed look at its new Hornet motorcycle in a series of sketches.

First announced at the Eicma trade show in Milan in November 2021, the Hornet bears a name first used on a Honda motorcycle between 1998 and 2006. The original bike won many fans when it was released in the late 90s, while revisions in 2008 and 2011 brought larger engines and more technology.

The creation of these new concept sketches took place in Honda’s research and development centre in Rome, with close help from the firm’s R&D centre in Japan. The Rome-based site has already been behind the look of some of Honda’s most recent motorcycles, including the Africa Twin, CB650R and X-ADV.

Giovanni Dovis, Designer, Honda R&D Europe, Italy: “Honda’s design philosophy is to create something pure and functional in an uncomplicated way – models which are both beautifully simple and emotionally appealing.

The Hornet will adopt a sharp new look

“The sketches show how the Hornet design concept promises agility, dynamism and light weight thanks to its slim proportions, pointy tail section and super-sharp lines. It creates a new compactly proportioned look, and has hallmarks of tension and aggression from front to back, outlining the Hornet’s true sporting purpose.”